Sir John Curtice has issued caution over the exit poll in Scotland saying that the result does not seem to be as accurate in Scotland as it is in the rest of the UK.
In an interview with the BBC, the polling guru said that it looks as though the broad picture provided by the exit poll “may be right”, but issued a caution that there are fewer sampling points in Scotland and that the SNP figure for Scotland is “the bit about this poll about which we are, frankly, least confident”.
He added that it was predicted in the exit poll that Blyth Valley would turn Conservative.
READ MORE: Scotland Decides: Exit poll predicts Conservative majority as polls close
Speaking on the BBC, Sir John said: “The exit poll forecast that the Conservatives would narrowly win Blyth Valley with a 15-point drop in the Labour vote, and we had a 15-point drop in the Labour vote and the Tories narrowly won Blyth Valley.”
He added that the 18-point drop for Labour in Sunderland South was “also anticipated”.
Sir John added: “Do not be surprised, particularly when we get further south and we get to much more pro-Remain constituencies that we do not see spectacular advances by the Conservatives.
“But in the north of England, in Leave areas, in working-class seats, the Labour Party does seem to be in serious trouble.”
READ MORE: General Election 2019: 55 seats in the exit poll suggests vindication for Nicola Sturgeon
Boris Johnson is on course to return to Downing St with a robust 86 Commons majority to deliver Brexit by the end of January, according to a major exit poll.
But a predicted SNP surge to 55 seats, up 20 on the 2017 election, would mean Britain facing a constitutional crisis with the certainty of Nicola Sturgeon doubling down on her demand for a second Scottish independence referendum.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment