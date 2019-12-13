Sir John Curtice has issued caution over the exit poll in Scotland saying that the result does not seem to be as accurate in Scotland as it is in the rest of the UK.

In an interview with the BBC, the polling guru said that it looks as though the broad picture provided by the exit poll “may be right”, but issued a caution that there are fewer sampling points in Scotland and that the SNP figure for Scotland is “the bit about this poll about which we are, frankly, least confident”.