Jeremy Corbyn has announced that he will not lead the party in the next general election.

Following his re-election, Corbyn described the 2019 General Election outcome as “very disappointing” and said he will not lead the party in any future election campaign.

He said he will oversee a ‘process of reflection’ within the party before stepping down.

Corbyn says he's going to stand down - but not yet — Tom Gordon (@HTScotPol) December 13, 2019

Mr Corbyn said he will remain as MP for Islington North.

He said: “I want to say this, I will remain the MP for Islington North and I’m proud to represent the people of Islington North.”

He added: “And I’m proud in Parliament and outside that we will forever continue the cause for socialism, for social justice and for a society based on the needs of all rather than the greed of a few.

“That is what makes our party what it is and I’m very proud of the achievements of our party and the development of its manifesto and its ideas.

“I tell you what, those ideas and those principles are eternal and they will be there for all time."

Mr Corbyn said: “The pressure on those surrounding politicians is often very very high indeed. The media intrusion on people’s lives is very high indeed.

“And the attacks that take place against family and loved ones of politicians continue and they are disgraceful and frankly they are disgusting.”

Mr Corbyn thanked his sons before thanking his wife “for all that she puts up with because of the way in which the media behaved towards me, towards her and indeed towards my party during this election campaign”.

Mr Corbyn added: “This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we’ve got.”

As Mr Corbyn announced he would stand down, the Conservatives tweeted: “Things can only get better.”