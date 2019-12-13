SCOTLAND'S sole surviving Labour MP has insisted Jeremy Corbyn must quit as he called for a complete overhaul of his party.

Ian Murray – who kept hold of Edinburgh South with a majority of around 11,000 – took aim at the UK Labour leader in his victory speech.

He said: “This party must listen, this party must respond, or this party will die.

"The saddest indictment of this general election campaign is the delivery of a Conservative majority government with the worst Prime Minister this country has ever seen."

Mr Murray, who looked set to be the only Labour MP north of the Border once again, insisted that not only does Mr Corbyn have to go "but the policy and the ideology has to go too".

It came as Labour suffered a devastating night across the UK, while Boris Johnson headed for a comfortable majority.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP's success sent a "clear message" on a second independence referendum.

Mr Murray was the only Labour MP to survive the SNP tsunami in 2015, and won his seat with a hefty 15,514 majority two years later.

This time he gained 23,745 of the votes out of 49,855 cast, with a 75.3% turnout.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead the party into the next election following Friday’s results.

Speaking to The Herald hours before the result was announced, Mr Murray said concerns over Mr Corbyn came up repeatedly on the doorstep.

He said: "Jeremy Corbyn and his leadership team have delivered a majority Conservative government.

“That is their legacy, and that’s devastating for the millions of people up and down this country who need a Labour government.”