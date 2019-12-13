Stand Up to Racism Glasgow is planning a protest against Boris Johnson tonight, following the results of the General election.
The organisation created a Facebook event announcing the demonstration will take place at 6pm on Buchanan Street steps in the city.
In the event post, the group said: "Let's greet the first day of Johnson's new term with protests across the country.
"We cannot have him as Prime Minister for the next 5 years."
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson does not have a mandate” to take Scotland out of the EU
It comes following the Conservatives victory in the General election, in which they managed to secure 364 seats.
In his victory speech, Boris Johnson declared the party "ended the gridlock" as he celebrated the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s.
He added: “We did it – we pulled it off, didn’t we?"
The Tory victory prompted Jeremy Corbyn to announce that he will not lead Labour into another election after his party suffered humiliation across the country.
READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader
Despite the landslide win for the Conservatives across the UK, results in Scotland, instead, gave significant support to the SNP and the party gained 14 seats.
The 48 seats secured by the SNP included a clean sweep of all of Glasgow's seats, where the protest is to take place.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment