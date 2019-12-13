Stand Up to Racism Glasgow is planning a protest against Boris Johnson tonight, following the results of the General election.

The organisation created a Facebook event announcing the demonstration will take place at 6pm on Buchanan Street steps in the city.

In the event post, the group said: "Let's greet the first day of Johnson's new term with protests across the country.

"We cannot have him as Prime Minister for the next 5 years."

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson does not have a mandate” to take Scotland out of the EU

It comes following the Conservatives victory in the General election, in which they managed to secure 364 seats.

In his victory speech, Boris Johnson declared the party "ended the gridlock" as he celebrated the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s.

He added: “We did it – we pulled it off, didn’t we?"

The Tory victory prompted Jeremy Corbyn to announce that he will not lead Labour into another election after his party suffered humiliation across the country.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader

Despite the landslide win for the Conservatives across the UK, results in Scotland, instead, gave significant support to the SNP and the party gained 14 seats.

The 48 seats secured by the SNP included a clean sweep of all of Glasgow's seats, where the protest is to take place.