Nicola Sturgeon has said the General Election result shows that the “kind of future desired by the majority in Scotland is different to that chosen by the rest of the UK”.

The First Minister was speaking at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh after the SNP won 47 of Scotland’s 59 seats.

“Scotland has rejected Boris Johnson and the Tories and, yet again, we have said no to Brexit,” she said.

A second vote on Scottish independence is now a “democratic right” after the SNP’s victory in Scotland in a “watershed” General Election, Nicola Sturgeon has declared.

The First Minister confirmed she will formally request the powers for Holyrood to hold a ballot, saying the Scottish Government would “publish the detailed democratic case for a transfer of power to enable a referendum to be put beyond legal challenge”.

Speaking after the SNP increased its tally of MPs to 48 – at the same time as the Conservatives lost more than half the seats they had held north of the border – the First Minister said Scotland has chosen a different future than the rest of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon said the “stunning” result for the SNP “renews, reinforces and strengthens” the mandate for a fresh vote on independence.

The SNP leader said: “This is not about asking Boris Johnson or any other Westminster politician for permission.

“It is an assertion of the democratic right of the people of Scotland to determine their own future.”

Mr Johnson has already made clear he is not prepared to grant a section 30 order – which would transfer the power to Holyrood to hold a referendum.

But Ms Sturgeon said the Tories – who focused their election campaign north of the border on their opposition to a second independence vote – had suffered a “crushing defeat in Scotland”.

The Conservatives were left with six MPs in Scotland, after having won 13 seats two years previously.

During the press conference, Nicola Sturgeon added: “Westminster has ignored people in Scotland for three years. Last night the people of Scotland said – enough. It is time for Boris Johnson to start listening."

Earlier this morning, Boris Johnson was given Royal approval after a meeting with the Queen following the Conservative Party’s General Election victory.

Speaking at the Glasgow election count on Friday morning, Ms Sturgeon said the SNP’s resounding victory north of the border showed that the people of Scotland were against leaving the EU.

The First Minister said Boris Johnson “emphatically does not have a mandate” to take Scotland out of the EU.