Two Scottish footballers have appeared in court in Dublin on assault charges.
Montrose midfielder Liam Callaghan and forward Craig Johnston were accused of assaulting a man, using threatening and abusive behaviour and obstructing a Garda in the Ely Place area of the Irish capital on December 8.
The League One teammates were forced to lodge €1,000 each in bail payments when they appeared in front of Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Friday.
Neither Johnston, 24, or Callaghan, 25, has entered a plea yet as it remains to be decided if the case is to be transferred to the Irish Circuit Court - which possesses tougher sentencing powers.
Defence solicitor John Quinn told the judge the Garda was seeking an extended period of time to take direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The two men were ordered to return to court in March to hear the outcome of the Director’s guidance.
Montrose are due to face Clyde at their Links Park home on Saturday.
