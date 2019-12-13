A man has appeared in court charged with placing a hoax bomb near a Lanarkshire polling station in a block of flats.

Peter Conoboy, 48, is charged with placing a hoax bomb at Glen Tower in Motherwell after the alarm was raised around 1am on Thursday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as a cordon was thrown round the 17-storey tower block and residents on the lower floors were evacuated while expert officers assessed the danger.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal staff were also called to the scene to examine the item before carrying out a controlled explosion in the early hours.

The device was found to be 'non-viable'.

A common room within the building was to be used as a polling station for the Motherwell and Wishaw constituency in the general election but after the device was discovered voters were directed to nearby Knowetop Primary School instead.

Conoboy, of Motherwell, made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Moira MacKenzie at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He is due to appear in court within the next eight days.