Boris Johnson has reiterated his opposition to a second referendum on Scottish independence in a phone call with Nicola Sturgeon, according to reports.

The Prime Minister spoke to the SNP leader by phone on Friday on his opposition to a new vote on Scotland separating from the United Kingdom in the wake of a Conservative win in the General Election - despite a surge in the SNP vote.

The First Minister called Thursday’s election a “watershed moment” in the case for independence, stating the party’s victory in 48 of Scotland’s 59 seats “emphatically” proved the desire to remain in the European Union - something she believes can only happen if the country backs a Yes vote.

But Downing Street sources said Mr Johnson had "reiterated his unwavering commitment to strengthening the union" in a phone call with the SNP leader.

A spokesman said: "The prime minister made clear how he remained opposed to a second independence referendum, standing with the majority of people in Scotland who do not want to return to division and uncertainty.

"He added how the result of the 2014 referendum was decisive and should be respected.”

Ms Sturgeon reacted to reports of the call on social media, calling on the Prime Minister to respect the result of the vote in Scotland.

She tweeted: “I made clear that @theSNP mandate to give people a choice must be respected - just as he expects his mandate to be respected.”