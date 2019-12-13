THOUSANDS have taken to the streets of Glasgow to protest over Boris Johnson 's landslide victory in the General Election.

Police have converged on Buchanan Street to try to handle the crowds who have gathered to demonstrate.

One observer police had blocked Buchanan St as protesters tried to march the entire length of the street.

Footage on social media shows crowds of people in Glasgow city centre with banners and flags with some chanting "Boris out", "Boris Johnson has to go" and "not my Prime Minister".

Large anti-Boris Johnson protest making it’s way down Buchanan street right now.

Signs of ‘Boris Out’ and ‘not my Prime Minister’



Chants ‘say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here’ #Glasgow pic.twitter.com/ne4xZpejim — Christmas Quilietti (@ChrisQ_1) December 13, 2019

They can also be heard saying: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.”

Members of the public also draped themselves in the EU flag.

Earlier it emerged that Stand Up To Racism had created a Facebook event signalling they will protest at the Buchanan Street steps on Friday night.

In a post accompanying the event, the group said: "We cannot have him as Prime Minister for the next five years.

"Let's greet the first day of Johnson's new term with protests across the country."

It comes after Johnson declared that his party has “smashed the roadblock” and “ended the gridlock” as he hailed the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s.

The Prime Minister vowed to unite the country, spread opportunity and “get Brexit done” after his snap General Election gamble paid off and he romped home with a majority of 80.

Protesters have also descended on Downing Street.

A crowd of demonstrators were pictured in Westminster holding signs which read: "No to Boris Johnson" and "Defy Tory rule".

They were also heard chanting "Not my prime minister".