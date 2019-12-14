An Edinburgh 'Not My Prime Minister' has been announced following the massive turnout at the Glasgow protest last night.

The protest will take place next to the Scottish Parliament Building at 2.30pm and is expected to end at 4pm.

It is being organised by Youth Rise Up with support from Stand Up to Racism and People & Planet Edinburgh.

A Facebook post announcing the event explained the reasoning for the protest: "We the people have to send a message to this new government that they do not have the support of the people.

"We are stronger, we will Rise UP, and we will unite against this hate-filled and dangerous government.

READ MORE: Glasgow to hold 'Not my Prime Minister' protest against Boris Johnson



"Please join us at 2:30 PM tomorrow to show Boris that the people are against him!"

Initial organisation of the event was spearheaded by a group of high school students from Youth Rise Up.

In a social media post, organisers from Youth Rise Up stated: "This event has been created very last minute by a collective of climate strikers frustrated at the inability to vote in the election and terrified with the state it will leave this country in.

"I should stress the fact that we are high school students, we need your help to make tomorrow a success, please tell everyone you know and spread the word out far."

Thousands turned out to the Glasgow 'Not my Prime Minister' protest held after the conservatives landslide victory in the General Election.

Police were forced to block off Buchanan street as the protesters attempted to march the entire length of the street.

Protesters could be heard chanting "Boris out", "Boris Johnson has to go" and "not my Prime Minister" as they took over the Glasgow high street.

The protest was organised by the Glasgow branch of Stand Up To Racism which announced it was taking place in a Facebook event.

READ MORE: Thousands protest in Glasgow against Boris Johnson as Prime Minister

In a post accompanying the event, the group said: "We cannot have him as Prime Minister for the next five years.

"Let's greet the first day of Johnson's new term with protests across the country."

It came following the election results which had Boris Johnson declaring the party "ended the gridlock" as he celebrated the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s.

London also witnessed thousands expressing their discontent with the election result as protesters descended on Westminster.

Police put Downing street on lockdown after demonstrators gathered nearby during the day on Friday.