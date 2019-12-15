I THINK I am going to have to gird my loins and iron my kilt with a view to watching Outlander.

I will be quite candid with you here and confess that I did watch half of the first episode and decided it wasn’t for me. Was that a man thing to do? Are most of the viewers women?

A panic alarm goes off in my brain. Have I said something … sexist? Am I about to embark on some … mansplaining? I trust not. Let me explain: I’ve never considered myself much of a man. Indeed, when folk say to me, as they do pretty much daily, “When you are reincarnated, what do you want to come back as?”, I always say: “I think this time I’d like to come back as a man.”

No, my mission this week is to examine the effect of Outlander on Scottish culture, despite knowing little about the latter and almost nothing about the former.

What I do know is I used to ken some females who were in an Outlander fan club, based on the books and before the TV series came out. And a nicer, smarter bunch of lassies you could never hope to meet.

Getting more excuses in before I begin my exegesis, I should say also that, occasionally, one detects a feeling that in abjuring items of popular culture one is being aloof. Not so. I’ve just never had much luck with tellies. The last one broke down, and the current one only gets BT Sport down the internet line. I don’t have an aerial for the normal stuff, and the bank won’t give me a mortgage to have one installed.

So, all that out of the way, you ask: “What prompts you to bring your excellent forensic skills to the television series Outlander?” I’m glad you asked that. The answer is that the University of Glasgow is to host a major conference on the series next year, with tip-top academics hollering about its history, customs, politics, culture, claes and music.

Willy Maley, a professor at the uni, claimed outrageously: “The globally successfully Outlander series has triggered more interest in Scotland and its history than any other cultural artefact in recent years …”

I said “outrageously” purely for dramatic effect, as Prof Willy is indeed correct. The Outlander phenomenon is out of control, sweeping the world and bringing hordes of, er, non-male gender types to this country in the hope of fiddling with the Cairngorms of rugged, kilted men who stravaig hither and yon with their eyes ever fixed on the misty horizon.

I always fear they will be disappointed by the grimy weather, grey-harled cooncil hooses, standard-issue troosers and also, well, by the men.

The last great screen classic to attract worldwide attention to Wee Scotia was Braveheart, the true story of warriors in woad who fought and died for a devolution settlement based on a federalist structure.

Like Outlander, it was said to be romantic, but you couldn’t take away the hard facts of the spectacular scenery (much of it in, er, Ireland). All in all, these popular productions are flavoured with peerie soupçons of our history and culture, prompting folk to take an interest and perhaps even visit, giving us in the process large sums of money for basically just standin’ aboot.

As for Outlander itself, which my researchers say involves time travel, pirates and Cherokee Indians, I’m afraid its charms will continue to elude me, though I accept that it must be a fine piece of work.

Perhaps someone of the female gender or preference could womansplain it to me.

First-class selfishness

THE recent General Election gave rise to discussion of two issues about which I care passionately: letterboxes and house numbers.

Although few people were brave enough to deliver leaflets this time, what with the risk of being killed by liberals, those activists that did venture forth complained about dastardly letterboxes with springs and brushes that could take your pinkie off.

As a sometime postie, they had my sympathy, and I was intrigued to see solutions proffered such as using spatulas, with other folk arguing for American-style letterboxes ootside the hoose.

The discussion widened to the lack of hoose numbers on properties, something that provides a perfect metaphor for the thoughtlessness that dominates society in these discombobulating times.

Why wouldn’t you want to help your postie or other purveyors of deliverance? As always with the Earthlings, only an appeal to their selfishness might help them mend their ways: if you don’t have a house number then your Amazon parcels won’t be delivered.

It could be even worse. Ambulance drivers joined the debate, saying they often struggled to locate addresses. There: if you don’t have your house name or number prominently displayed you might die. And it’ll serve you right.

Water awakening

HOW enterprising to find someone marketing water to add to the water of life. You wonder why no one thought of it before.

As everybody knows, you’re supposed to add a wee splash of water to your whisky. It’s counter-intuitive and doesn’t make sense. Why add common or kitchen tap water to something that’s been nurtured and matured for years?

But it’s true: it works. I already knew this when I was with a colleague relaxing in a whisky lovers’ bar after a job. My mate rejected the water, whereupon mine host said he was a loon and to prove it, got out a wee, nose-wide glass into which he poured a dram. He got us each to sniff it. Then he added a tiny drop of water and – wow! – an aromatic explosion followed. Tasted better tae.

The makers of Larkfire water say it comes from Lewisian gneiss rock which is “metamorphic”. That’s the word I was looking for. They say tap water is full of chlorine and fluoride and “shouldn’t go near a good Scotch”.

Kinda makes sense and, though tap water has done a decent job so far, this stuff sounds gneisser. Apologies for that, folks. And … slàinte!