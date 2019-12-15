Once Scotland’s answer to Venice, Glasgow’s Maryhill is set to boast its own museum. Sandra Dick finds out more

The gentle lap of water and the serene sight of a little boat ploughing its way along a wide canal; a thriving glass industry, a fleet of vessels and a unique industrial heritage.

It surely could only be Venice with its gondolas, Murano glass and all those waterways combining to create one of the world’s most spectacular cities.

But while little can match the Italian city of love, for a little while at least it was humble Maryhill in Glasgow that held the honour of being dubbed Venice of the North.

The moniker may seem surprising. After all, on paper little seems to link one of the world’s greatest cities to a corner of Glasgow perhaps best-known today for its struggling football team with its oddball mascot, Liverpool star Andy Robertson, Taggart’s fictional Maryhill CID and occasional appearances in Still Game.

However, according to people behind a new drive to give Maryhill its own museum, the area has a rich social and industrial history – most of it built around a thriving glass industry and the if not "grand" but certainly busy Forth & Clyde Canal.

Now efforts are being made to raise £25,000 through a online crownd-funding campaign to create a showcase for hundreds of objects – many of them handed in by local people keen to tell the area’s vibrant yet largely forgotten story.

Eventually, it’s hoped treasures that reflect Maryhill’s heritage can be displayed alongside maps which chart the area’s evolution from farmland to city suburb, literature, industrial objects and stunning stained glass windows that depict trades which once thrived in the factories and workshops alongside the canal.

“Maryhill people are fiercely proud of the area’s history, but there is a risk of it disappearing,” says Nicola McHendry, Heritage Engagement Manager, whose role will end next spring unless vital funding can be found.

“We have been trying to make people understand that museum objects don’t have to be expensive pieces of china, they can be interesting things like photographs of the Roxy cinema, or gran on her wedding day.”

The scope for the museum is certainly wide: Maryhill’s story spans lush rolling farmland which once carpeted the area to its early 19th-century industrial boom, a rowdy reputation and dozens of pubs which sparked the world’s first temperance society with at its centre a manmade waterway that once bubbled with pollution before undergoing its own modern revival.

In the midst of it all is the area’s Burgh Halls. Not quite the Doge’s Palace, but at its peak a multi-purpose focal point housing Maryhill’s police station, fire brigade, lamplighters, a drunk tank, steamie, baths and the area’s civic leaders, which has been teased back into life as a community hub and the potential site for its new museum.

In the beginning however, Ms McHendry points out, "Mary Hill" was no more than the daughter of a well-off landowner, whose shrewd decision to sell up would make her very rich indeed.

“Originally the land was various farming estates. The Hill family owned the part of Maryhill where the Burgh Hall now stands – and Mary Hill was a real person.

“She sold off the land to the developers of the Forth and Clyde Canal for a fortune with the stipulation that if a new town grew up around it, it should be called after her.”

With her pockets lined, John Smeaton’s canal opened in 1790 creating a flow of boats across central Scotland via impressive Kelvin Aqueduct, Port Dundas and the newly built locks.

It sparked a growth of merchants and workshops by its banks. Key trades sprung up in Maryhill to service the passing traffic: timber workshops, boat builders and foundries. They’d soon be accompanied by railway works, linen bleachers, engineering works, sawmills and glassworks.

The diversity of industry in a small area meant Maryhill became a melting pot of workers with different skills, trades and their own close-knit communities.

“It wasn’t like Govan, for example, where there were several different types of shipbuilders,” adds Ms McHendry. “There was no particular industry.

“What started as a pretty sparse area grew remarkably quickly, with a large industrial presence accompanied by a growing working-class population.”

With so many workers and their families, however, came pubs – so many that the daughter of Mary Hill, Lilias Graham, feared for the implications of the area’s apparent over-enjoyment of alcohol: at one point the 1300-strong population had 23 pubs to choose from, the equivalent of one for every 57 people.

While their rowdy behaviour led to the creation of a burgh police force whose officers often had the task of dragging intoxicated men from the depths of the canal, Lilias joined her nephew, John Duncan, to spread the abstinence message. In 1829 they formed Britain's first temperance society in Maryhill’s Gairbraid area.

The area mushroomed over the next decades. Two glassworks, The Caledonia Glass Bottle Works and The Glasgow Glass Works, emerged and gave the street where they stood its name: Murano Street, in honour of Venice’s Murano Glass Works.

Meanwhile, there were so many boats in Maryhill Locks that they were termed the Maryhill Fleet – a name that was later taken by a local gang.

The area was further boosted by the arrival of troops in 1860, transferred from small barracks in the town’s Gallowgate to newly built barracks in Maryhill.

Factories such as matchmaker Bryant & May and the Glasgow Rubber Works brought jobs in the early 20th century, but by the 1960s the canal was becoming obsolete. Factories closed, the workers’ tenement homes were in disrepair and demolition reduced properties to rubble.

The Burgh Halls survived the wrecking ball, and its Victorian stained glass windows – unusual for their depiction of ordinary people at work – were removed and placed in storage.

However, investment has seen the area gradually reawaken. The canal was rejuvenated in 2000, the Burgh Halls refurbished and some of the windows returned.

“Seeing the windows was the first time that people started to see us as a possible repository for objects from the area,” adds Ms McHendry.

Items have appeared in a steady flow: objects related to the canal and the barracks, paintings, medals and dozens of photographs, some simply showing local people going about their business.

The challenge now is to showcase them properly.

“This heritage and culture are Maryhill’s,” states the Burgh Halls’ Crowdfunder campaign. “We believe it should be celebrated, accessed and conserved here, in the historic Burgh Halls, for the people of the district for generations to come.”

FACTFILE

There’s more to Maryhill than fish and chips at Jaconelli’s Café:

• Part of the Antonine Wall runs through Maryhill Park.

• Maryhill’s dozens of pubs inspired the launch of the first Temperance Society in the UK.

• It is the site of one of Glasgow’s first Carnegie libraries. Built in 1905, it had separate entrances for boys and girls.

• Maryhill Barracks held Hitler’s right-hand man, Rudolf Hess, during the Second World War after his flight to the UK to hold what he claimed were peace talks.

• Maryhill is home to two football clubs: Partick Thistle was formed in 1876, followed by junior side Maryhill FC in 1884.

• Maryhill Harriers, founded 1888, is one of Scotland’s oldest running clubs and produced four Olympians.

• Perhaps the most unusual vessel to sail the canal was a mini-submarine which passed through Maryhill in 1952 heading for Rosyth to be de-commissioned.

• Maryhill was bombed in March 1941, resulting in the deaths of over 80 people. The target was Glasgow Rubber Works.

• Famous Maryhill people include singer Maggie Bell, actors David McCallum and Robert Carlyle, and footballers Charlie Nicholson and Andy Robertson.