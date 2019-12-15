Marathon international climate talks in Spain have ended with negotiators postponing a key decision on global carbon markets.

After two weeks of negotiations on tackling global warming in Madrid, delegates from almost 200 nations passed declarations calling for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change.

But despite holding the longest climate talks ever in 25 nearly annual editions, they left one of the thorniest issues for the next summit in Glasgow, in a year’s time.

Environmental groups and activists accused the world’s richer countries of showing little commitment to seriously tackling climate change.

READ MORE: Coastlines celebrated as surge in awareness brings about change

Responding to the outcome of the talks in Madrid, Robin Parker, climate and energy policy manager at WWF Scotland said: “The alarm bell for our planet’s future is ringing loud and clear, but big emitting countries have hit the snooze button in Madrid.

"With their active blocking of climate talks, they are ignoring the voices of young people and of science.

“All eyes will now be on next year’s talks in Glasgow, and the pressure is now even greater, and the stakes even higher."

He added: "The Scottish Government must continue to lead by example, accelerating its response to the climate emergency, and committing new investments to cut emissions in the next budget.

"By doing so we can show the world that we are tackling climate change and building a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous nation.”