Around 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial building in Glasgow.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Seaward Street in the Kinning Park area of the city at 3.37am on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said 12 fire engines were sent to the scene.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen from across the River Clyde.

An SFRS spokesman said: “Police are also in attendance as the fire is likely to cause significant traffic disruption this morning.”

Area Commander Garry MacKay added: “This was a complex and challenging incident with significant fire spread and crews worked hard to prevent further spread to neighbouring properties.

“We are now confident we have contained the blaze and are scaling back our response

“I would like to thank our police and ambulance service partners who provided excellent support during this incident.

“We are working with Police Scotland to manage traffic disruption in the area this morning.”

Seaward Street was closed to all traffic between Paisley Road West and the M8 eastbound off-slip to Scotland Street while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Glasgow City Council confirmed the road was closed and diversions in place.

A council traffic information bulletin reads: "Due to a building fire, Seaward Street is closed to all traffic between Paisley Road West and M8 Eastbound off slip to Scotland Street until further notice.

"Emergency Services are in attendance and road users should follow their direction.

"Further bulletins will be issued as more information becomes available."