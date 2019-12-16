A state-of-the-art flagship Bank of Scotland branch has opened in Glasgow after the bank transformed its existing premises on Argyle Street.

The bank said it is designed to meet the changing needs of high street customers and act as a testing ground for the future of banking in Scotland, the new flagship branch brings together a host of new services, designed to create a very different high street banking experience for both personal and business customers.

New features and services include the first Bank of Scotland branch to have a dedicated business hub with a “Business Connector” employed to give local start-up businesses specialist support, alongside a professional space in which small business owners can work and network with other entrepreneurs.

It also has a new home-buying service to help customers with all aspects of purchasing a property, available without appointment, and using the latest interactive digital tools.

READ MORE: Renowned East Lothian country estate targets weddings market

It also means quality food and barista crafted coffee available in-branch with a partnership with social enterprise Social Bite providing a warm, informal space for customers and visitors to chat, meet, work and learn.

It will hold regular events run in partnership with companies including Google and Microsoft to share expertise on topics such as home buying and digital skills for children, and there will be extended opening hours with the branch open seven days a week, and until 7pm on week nights, providing customers with more flexibility to visit at a time which suits them.

READ MORE: Glasgow flooring retailer expands amid tough times on high street

Tara Foley, manager director at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s exciting to finally open the doors to our new state-of-the-art flagship branch in Glasgow.

“While new technology is rapidly changing the way many people do their day to day banking, support and guidance from our colleagues remains crucial for the big or unexpected moments in our customers’ lives, such as buying a home, having children, or dealing with a bereavement.

“That’s why we’ve created a different kind of bank branch. This will offer the services that we know customers want in a modern and flexible environment, combining the latest in interactive digital technology with the trusted personal service provided by our expert colleagues.”