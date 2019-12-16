Scottish unified light-welterweight champion and new World Champion, Josh Taylor has become the latest recipient of the Tennent's Golden Can.

The 28-year-old from East Lothian first burst on to the scene at the 2012 London Olympics and went on to win Gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The award comes after Taylor claimed his first World belt in May, beating IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow. Taylor followed up with an epic unification bout against Regis Prograis, edging out the WBA champion in the World Super Series final at the sold-out O2 Arena London, bringing the title back to Scotland for the first time since Ken Buchanan in 1971.

He now joins the likes of Irvine Welsh, Martin Compston, Biffy Clyro, and Jamie Genevieve in the Golden Can Hall of Fame.

The Golden Can is awarded to the most deserving Scottish icons across the globe in film, TV, comedy, music, sport and all other areas of Scottish culture.

Josh celebrated the win and the Golden Can with a pint of Tennent’s at his local, The Goth in Prestonpans. On receiving the award, Josh Taylor said: “It’s an honour to receive the Tennent’s Golden Can and be recognised for my contribution to Scottish culture – so thank you Tennent’s. There was definitely a fair few pints of Scotland’s finest consumed at the celebration party after the fight.”

James Hughes, Tennent’s brand manager, said: “The Golden Can celebrates heroes in all aspects of Scottish culture, and we have been so impressed with Josh’s boxing career to date, completely trailblazing his way to the unified World Title.

“His hard work, talent and determination to achieve success is incredibly admirable and we believe this is just the start for our Tartan Tornado. He represents Scotland on a global stage and with two championship belts to his name, we can’t wait to see what he does next.”