LABOUR’S post-election acrimony continues with frontbencher Emily Thornberry announcing she is taking legal action against party colleague Caroline Flint, the former MP, over a claim she called Brexit supporters "stupid".

The Shadow Foreign Secretary turned the airwaves blue when she accused the ex-Don Valley MP of trying to "make up s*** about me".

At the weekend, Ms Flint, a former Labour Europe Minister who lost her Leave backing Yorkshire seat, claimed Ms Thornberry had told a colleague in a pro-Brexit seat: "’I’m glad my constituents aren’t as stupid as yours.’”

But the London MP, one of a number of senior Labour figures contemplating throwing their hat in the ring to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader, strenuously denied the allegation.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn accused of being in 'complete disarray' after indyref2 U-turn

She told Sky News: "I've contacted her and I've said to her, please withdraw, I'll give you until the end of the day. And she hasn't. So I've had to go to solicitors.

"People can slag me off, as long as it's true, I can take it on the chin but they can't make up s*** about me and, if they do, I have to take it to the courts.”

Ms Thornberry continued: "It's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. I have better things to think about than people going on television and making up s***. I have no idea what's in her head.”

She added: "All I can tell you is that you can't go on national television and make up s*** and not expect to be taken to the courts and that's what I'm afraid I'm having to do."

The row came as a confrontation is expected at tomorrow evening’s meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party when MPs and peers could let rip their fury at Mr Corbyn and his inner circle for the loss of scores of MPs in the party’s worst election result since 1935.

This morning, Andy McDonald, the Shadow Transport Secretary, vented his anger against the BBC, accusing it of "consciously" playing a role in the party's defeat.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme by presented Justin Webb about Labour's heavy losses and whether the party's leader had played a part in that, the Middlesbrough MP replied: "Don't get me started on the media, Justin. I'm very worried about our public service broadcaster."

Asked if he was saying the broadcaster was in part responsible for Labour’s defeat, the frontbencher said: "I am saying that they played a part. I'm really worried about the drift. You've seen the catalogue of criticisms that we're making.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader

"We've accepted that the print media are rained against us but, my goodness me…We're the important part here. We got this wrong but if the BBC are going to hold themselves out as somehow having conducted themselves in an impartial manner, they've really got to have a look in the mirror. We've got a lot to say about this."

Asked if the BBC had "consciously" played a part, Mr McDonald replied: "Consciously, yes," adding: “When you have a BBC presenter standing in front of a television camera saying 'and Boris Johnson is on his way to a richly-deserved victory'."

Mr Webb asked if such a point was “absolute madness” and that it was simply a “slip of the tongue” on the presenter’s party, the Labour frontbencher noted: "How many slips of the tongue are we going to make until you accept it?”

Mr McDonald insisted Mr Corbyn was a principled, decent man, who had been vilified.

"I had in my constituency where posters were going up saying this man is effectively a paedophile, 'you would not trust this man with your children'.

"How much more do we need to do to demonise a good individual? So, he's no longer going to be leader.

"The Brexit issue is going to be progressed, we're going to be out of the European Union on January 31 and we as the Labour Party have to galvanise around our core principles and make sure that we deliver for our people. It's as simple as that," he added.

Later, Huw Edwards, the BBC presenter, who fronted the broadcaster’s election night coverage, defended the corporation, saying: “You realise yet again that the real purpose of many of the attacks is to undermine trust in institutions, which have been sources of stability over many decades.

"The apparent purpose, in short, is to cause chaos and confusion."

Writing on LinkedIn, he stressed how colleagues had had to resist "relentlessly vitriolic attacks" and the “sometimes appalling levels of pressure from political parties and their puppets in parts of the press and elsewhere".

Mr Edwards, who has covered every general election since 1987,acknowledged “we sometimes make mistakes, which we deeply regret" but the News At Ten presenter denied the “most curious notion of all - promoted with great energy by the BBC's critics on both left and right - that these mistakes are often 'deliberate', carefully planned to undermine one party and boost another".

His comments came as Lord Grade, the former BBC Chairman, criticised broadcasters for their response to politicians who turned down appearances or interviews.

The Tory peer claimed the BBC’s Andrew Neil was wrong to broadcast a monologue after Boris Johnson snubbed his programme and Channel 4 should not have replaced the Prime Minister with an ice sculpture when he refused to take part in a debate.

"The issue here is impartiality and broadcasters have a statutory duty to respect that,” declared Lord Grade.

"It is not their job to use the airwaves to cajole and try to coerce politicians into interviews or to shame them publicly if they exercise their right to refuse," he wrote in the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the race to succeed Mr Corbyn at the top of the party is in full swing, with potential candidates testing the waters while senior figures in the current leadership gave their backing to Rebecca Long-Bailey, the Shadow Business Secretary.

Jennie Formby, the party’s General Secretary, has reportedly written to the party's ruling National Executive Committee recommending the contest start on January 7 with the view of having a new leader by the end of March.

The outgoing party leader wrote in an open letter that "I take my responsibility" for the loss and apologised but he has come under fire for an unrepentant tone on the night of the defeat.

"I will make no bones about it. The result was a body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country," he wrote in the Sunday Mirror.

Mr Corbyn said he would stand down in the early part of next year after overseeing a "process of reflection" within the party.