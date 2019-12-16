THE eagerly-awaited report into alleged Russian interference in the UK democratic process looks set to be published in January after it was signed off by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister cleared the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee[ISC] report, meaning it can be published once the committee re-forms after Parliament’s return. However, this is not expected to happen in the next few days, so publication looks set to be in the New Year. Membership of the ISC is nominated by the PM, agreed by the Leader of the Opposition, and then voted upon by MPs.