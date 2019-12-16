THE eagerly-awaited report into alleged Russian interference in the UK democratic process looks set to be published in January after it was signed off by Boris Johnson.
The Prime Minister cleared the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee[ISC] report, meaning it can be published once the committee re-forms after Parliament’s return. However, this is not expected to happen in the next few days, so publication looks set to be in the New Year. Membership of the ISC is nominated by the PM, agreed by the Leader of the Opposition, and then voted upon by MPs.
The signing-off by Mr Johnson follows fierce criticism over the Government's refusal to publish the report ahead of the General Election.
The PM's spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "In line with his responsibilities under the Justice and Security Act 2013, the Prime Minister carefully considered the report of the former committee.
"He is content publication would not prejudice the functions of those bodies that safeguard our national security. Publication will be a matter for the new ISC in due course."
The committee oversees the work of the agencies - MI5, MI6 and GCHQ - and in the course of its work has access to highly sensitive intelligence material.
Its reports are submitted to the Government before publication to ensure no sensitive information is inadvertently made public.
