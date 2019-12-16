These pictures show the moment a road in Fife was closed by a shed load of Brussel sprouts...
Police were called to the scene at a roundabout at Admiralty Road in Rosyth, Fife, at around 10.45am on Monday after a trailer being pulled by another vehicle overturned.
Pictures posted on social media showed a huge pile of the festive vegetables covering part of the road and pavement.
READ MORE: Fife road closed by overturned trailer of Brussels sprouts
There were no reports of any injuries.
South West Fife Police tweeted: “There’s been a bit of a #BrusselSprouts accident at the roundabout at Admiralty Road, #Rosyth.
“Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic and #Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays…”
