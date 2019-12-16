BORIS Johnson welcomed the Conservatives’ class of 2019 telling the 109 new Tory MPs, who had demolished Labour’s red wall in northern England, that they had “changed our party for the better and you have changed our whole country for the better".

Before an evening reception on the House of Commons terrace, the Prime Minister addressed the fresh intake in the ancient surroundings of Westminster Hall, telling them many had come from constituencies that the governing party had not represented “for 100 years; if ever”.

He thanked them for their "incredible achievement" in changing the political map of the UK but made clear: "We must repay the trust of the electorate; that's what we're going to do. Flat out, after Christmas."

Some of the newbie members took to social media to relate their leader’s message.

Flick Drummond, the new MP for Meon Valley in Hampshire, tweeted how Mr Johnson was “very inspiring”.

She added: “He talked about how excited he was to see so many of us here. He said we are here to get things done. We are here to get Brexit done.”

Caroline Ansell, who represents Eastbourne, said: “There is a real energy, a real buzz. Everybody is very keen to move forward,” while Paul Howell, who took Tony Blair’s old Sedgefield seat, noted: “It is a fabulous occasion. It is a new profile for the Conservative Party. We have got to deliver across the country.”

But as the PM undertook a quick mini-reshuffle he caused controversy by appointing Nicky Morgan, who stood down as an MP at the election, to stay on as Culture Secretary but in the House of Lords.

She quipped: “Well it turns out leaving the Cabinet is harder than leaving the EU! Am delighted to continue as @DCMS Secretary of State as the PM focuses on delivering our mandate in the vital first weeks of this new Government.”

It was suggested she had already handed in her pass and the key to her ministerial box and was organising a leaving-do.

Downing St announced her elevation to the Upper House in less than 24 hours of Westminster returning. Opposition MPs were aghast at the move and attacked the PM.

Labour’s Chris Bryant, a former Shadow Culture Secretary, tweeted: "It stinks. You abandon your constituents, eschew the tough work of representing a constituency but remain in the Cabinet. That really is two fingers up to democracy."

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, also took to social media to express alarm. “No need to do anything as mundane as stand for and win an election to be in this Tory government - they have a nerve to call it democracy.”

She was echoed by her SNP colleague Pete Wishart who claimed: “It would make a trumped up tin-pot dictator blush. Democracy - UK style. And we have the gall to lecture the developed world about 'corruption' and pontificate about 'governance'.”

However, it is thought Baroness Morgan’s continuation at the Culture Department is only temporary and will last until February when Mr Johnson is planning a major reshuffle following Britain’s departure from the EU on January 31.

It could be that the department, which covers not only culture but also digital, media and sport could be broken up as Whitehall is reconfigured.

The changes are also expected to include the abolition of the Brexit Department, the merging of the Trade and Business Departments to focus on the EU trade deal and boosting the economy in northern England and the merging of the Foreign Office and the International Aid Department.

The Dunlop Review, looking at how the Union can be strengthened, is on the PM’s desk and is reportedly recommending the creation of a Department for the Union. However, this has already been rejected by some senior figures within Government and it is possible instead the Union Unit within No 10 will be “beefed up”.

Sources last night suggested Luke Graham, who lost his Ochil and South Perthshire seat at the election, might take a role in the new body, which will report directly to Mr Johnson as Minister for the Union.

Another Cabinet change was the elevation to the Welsh Secretary’s job for Simon Hart, who represents Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire. He replaces Alan Cairns, who was forced to stand down over his links to an aide accused of sabotaging a rape trial.

Mr Hart was previously a junior minister at the Cabinet Office and his promotion marks his first entry to the Cabinet.

In other announcements, Robin Walker, the Scotland Office Minister, is to concentrate solely on his role as a junior ministers at the Northern Ireland Office; he had a similar role at the Scotland Office. This means with the departure of Colin Clark, who lost his Gordon seat at the election, Dover House in Whitehall currently has no junior ministers.

Other appointments include Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who becomes a Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence, Jeremy Quin is appointed Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office, and David TC Davies will get a paid job in the Whips’ Office as well as an upaid one as a junior minister at the Wales Office.

Earlier, Downing Street revealed the PM had had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump, who congratulated him on the election result.

A No 10 spokesman said: “They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and US and looked forward to continued close co-operation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement.”

Mr Johnson will on Tuesday not only chair his first Cabinet of the new session but also a political Cabinet to discuss the party’s election victory and his vision for the way ahead.

The Queen’s Speech will take place on Thursday with a commitment to boost NHS spending enshrined in law. However, it is also thought that it will not contain some concessions made to the Opposition and Tory moderates in a bid to to pass it earlier on in the year.

On Friday, the Government will, as promised at the election, begin the process of taking the new Withdrawal Bill through Parliament. Last night, it was still unclear whether this would simply be a formal First Reading or would also involve the first full debate at Second Reading.