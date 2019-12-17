I AM pro -Union and there does not appear to me much on the horizon which would be likely to change that.

However, I am in agreement with a call for a second referendum on the separation of Scotland from the remainder of the UK. The amplification of the division which exists and the economic impact of further uncertainties will be the least of several evils which will need to be tholed.

Realistically, it appears difficult to see Scotland voting to leave. Consequently, I am unable to look at the latest demand as anything other than a cynical ploy which has the intent of adding another manufactured "outrage". It will become part of the list of things which are a consequence of democracy but which the SNP and many of its supporters attempt to portray as deliberately injurious to Scotland.

The First Minister is a consummate politician and (employing her penchant for the vernacular) her heid disnae button up the back. She knows that an Indyref2 campaign could not be won in 2020 unless there was some sort of seismic shift. She conceded that many who voted for the SNP in the General Election are not supporters of independence.

Perhaps I'm not alone in suspecting that practically every person who would vote for independence is likely to have voted SNP last week? Does it not therefore look very much like the numbers are pretty stable if not dwindling in favour of the cause and/or the SNP itself?

So, I would say to the Prime Minister, call the bluff of our First Minister and call a second referendum. Only, please, this time, write it onto the ballot paper that wheeshts should be held for a generation.

If I wake up the day following such a vote and find that we are to separate from the UK you'd not see me seeking to overturn it. I not only have great faith in the "wisdom of the crowd" but also a strongly-held belief that Scottish people (as a whole) are far from daft. So, I'd be taking the view that the majority of my fellow Scots saw it as the future of the country we all love. That sense of country for me includes not only the landscape and the history played out in it but the people.

There would, however, be a deep sadness. Scotland leaving the Union would probably consign the remainder of the UK to eternal single-party governance. I would not wish that on even my auldest enemy.

Kenny Wilson, Greenock.

THE SNP is claiming that its massive gain in Westminster is a “mandate from the Scottish people to hold another referendum on independence”. This assertion should be examined against the quality of the opposition it had to face. The Labour Party, once the dominant force in Scottish politics, is decimated; the Tories have always lacked credibility, and the LibDems are about gone. The election was akin to a top division football team taking the field against an amateur side.It was easy; there was nowhere else for the vote to go.

Looking at the result in this light places it in perspective as no more than the inevitable outcome of circumstances. I suspect that the First Minister recognises this full well, but knows that it is not in her party’s interests to acknowledge it.

If, despite this, the demands continue for another referendum based on the huge SNP majority, it may be that granting it is the only way to settle it once and for all. The big stumbling block may be that the sitting Prime Minister may look upon an unlikely, but possible, positive vote for independence as an event that will for all history label him as the PM who presided over the end of the United Kingdom, eclipsing anything else he might achieve. He may as a result use his legal powers to block it during his term of office, and pass the responsibility on to his successor at some indeterminate point in the future.

If another referendum is granted, it should most certainly not be held under the ridiculous conditions that David Cameron agreed with Alex Salmond for the first vote, especially the clause that allowed foreign nationals resident in Scotland to vote, but excluded Scots living abroad, who would be forced into Scottish citizenship in the event of a separatist win. This will likely happen if the SNP is allowed to control the referendum, as it (understandably) wants. However, Ms Sturgeon said when the matter raised its head on the back of Brexit, that “this was not a re-run, but a brand new vote for brand new circumstances”. In light of this, she can scarcely object to the negotiation of brand new conditions.

Jim Robertson, East Kilbride.

NICOLA Sturgeon says Scotland cannot be imprisoned in the UK. Well, what about Scots who are? If Scotland breaks away, we who live in England could end up being made to apply for settled status. I would put nothing past a vengeful Johnson Government.

I am shut out of Scotland’s independence referendums, but if passports diverge I want a Scottish one. Will Ms Sturgeon keep that promise I’m told was made to those born in Scotland?

I didn’t leave Scotland by choice. Your newspaper, The Herald, sent me to England, with my family, when I was nine, for my father, your employee, to report on the Westminster Parliament for Scottish readers. My childhood was sacrificed to Scottish politics. My mother died in exile pining for our native Edinburgh.

Now, unlike richer Scots, here I have no property refuge ready to flee to, nor can I afford one, if Mr Johnson’s little England turns hostile.

Will my nation leave me frightened and on a Johnson Government list like my Portuguese friend, whose settled status application the Home Office has inexplicably blocked?

I can never be English, and Ms Sturgeon’s outburst makes me feel every bit as abandoned as Mary Stewart at Fotheringhay.

Anne Keleny, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

HAVING endured three and half years of angst, division and turmoil since the 2016 referendum on Brexit followed by two General Elections I think our population needs a rest. So I say to Nicola Sturgeon: please think of all the exhausted voters when pushing for a second independence referendum. Surely she can give us all a year off and then recommence her incessant push for Indy ref2 following the Holyrood elections in 2021. By this time we should have made a partial recovery from all the political chaos and division. In addition I would have thought Ms Sturgeon herself would need a breather giving herself time for reflection, especially since her genuine belief that her party may become kingmakers at Westminster turned to dust with the demise of the Labour Party. Alternatively, if she does not learn from the current voter fatigue then she will almost certainly consign her next campaign to another defeat.

Christopher H Jones, Giffnock.

IN the past I always voted for Labour as did everyone in the family, but we changed en masse to support the SNP not because its policies were more in the interest of the common man than Labour but simply because of the independence issue. When Scotland gains its independence I and many others will reconsider who we will in future vote for and it may not necessarily be the SNP, assuming it still feels it has a role to play.

Even in the face of hostile media reportage it is patently obvious that the performance of successive Westminster governments is forcing more and more Scots to consider supporting independence. In my humble opinion it’s time that all the political parties became actual Scottish organisations looking after the interests of Scotland as it's obvious that currently they are de facto England-orientated.

Anyone with a handful of functioning neurons can figure out just how Boris Johnson's Tory Government will treat Scotland in an attempt to crush the SNP. Bearing this in mind, is it too much to ask that politicians elected by Scots come together and put Scotand’s interests first? Let’s get independence done.

David J Crawford, Glasgow G12.

ISOBEL Lindsay (Letters, December 14) issues a clarion call for Scottish Labour to support independence. One of the main arguments offered by Labour leaders against this is that such a move would destroy the solidarity between Scottish “working class” people and those in England, leaving the latter to be governed by a never-ending series of Conservative governments. Now that the English ‘working classes” have moved from Labour to Conservative in droves, where is the solidarity?

Donald MacRae, Paisley.

I AM minded of the words of Canon Kenyon Wright, who chaired the Scottish Constitutional Convention that laid the groundwork for devolution:

"What if that other voice we all know so well responds by saying, 'We say no, and we are the state?

Well, we say yes – and we are the people."

Scott Rorison, Dumbarton.

ALTHOUGH I am a Unionist (often described a bit more colourfully in the online comments) and not an admirer of the First Minister I have always thought that she was a professional, measured and realistic individual who was just a bit over-enthusiastic in trying to achieve her goal of independence. However, her continuing rant that the SNP has a mandate for indyref2 shows that she is totally blindsided to reality.

I am sure that being an intelligent individual she is aware that many people who voted SNP is this election only did so because it was the least disliked option not because they necessarily want independence.

A second independence vote in the near future could prove disastrous for the SNP.

W MacIntyre, East Kilbride.

IN the "once in a generation" September 2014 referendum the pro-independence side lost. However, it just won`t accept the result and, like a dog with a bone, is looking for another after this December`s election results in Scotland. The near obsession with another independence referendum has meant that the SNP has taken its eye off the ball regarding health, education, the Calmac fiasco and more. Rather than push for another referendum next year, would it not be better focusing on the immediate work in hand, Brexit, and in tandem negotiate with the Conservatives to have the next Scottish Parliament elections on May 6, 2021 as a joint election and independence referendum?

George Dale, Beith.

