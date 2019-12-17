Jack and Olivia were the most popular first forenames for babies whose births were registered in 2019 according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Jack has been the most popular boys’ name for 12 years running; Olivia was the top girls’ name for a fourth consecutive year.

Oliver remained the second most popular names for boys. James stayed in third place, Charlie climbed seven places to fourth, Harris rose three places to fifth, Noah was up three places at sixth, Lewis was down one place at seventh, Leo dropped three places to eighth, Rory rose one place to ninth and Alfie was up six places at 10th.

Charlie and Alfie were the only entrants to the boys' Top 10, while Alexander (which fell four places to 11th) and Logan (down nine places to 13th) dropped out of it.

READ MORE: From A to Zidane… unusual names of newborns revealed

There were two entrants to the boys’ Top 20: Theo (which climbed 11 places to 16th) and Brodie (up seven places to 18th).

Emily was again the second most popular name for girls. Isla and Sophie remained third and fourth respectively, Ella rose one place to fifth, Amelia (down one place) and Ava (up one place) were joint sixth, Grace remained eighth, Freya climbed four places to ninth and Charlotte was up one place at 10th.

Freya and Charlotte were the only entrants to the girls’ Top 10; Aria (down three places to 12th) and Jessica (which slipped three places to 13th) dropped out of it. There were two entrants to the girls’ Top 20: Rosie (which rose seven places to 19th) and Millie (up one place to 20th).

The biggest climbers within the Top 50s were:

Arthur (up 20 places to 26th);

Willow (up 10 places to 24th);

Daisy (up 11 places to 38th).

Particularly fast-rising entrants to the Top 50s were:

George (up 13 places to joint 40th);

Tommy (up 41 places to 48th);

Andrew (up 13 places to joint 49th);

Gracie (up 22 places to joint 39th);

Hallie (up 15 places to 44th);

Ayla (up 19 places to joint 47th).

The Top 50 boys’ first names accounted for 38% of all those registered, and the Top 50 girls’ first names accounted for 36% of registrations. Jack was the first name of 1.8% of boys and Olivia was the first name of 1.6% of girls.

NRS registered the births of 23,955 boys and 22,568 girls in the period covered by these figures.

Image via NRS

READ MORE: Revealed: 'Awesome' and 'Corbyn' among unusual Scottish baby names in 2018

Parents chose 3,370 different first forenames for boys and 4,095 different first forenames for girls. In total, 2,138 boys and 2,668 girls were given first forenames that were unique.

Per 100 babies, the numbers of different names and of unique names were well above the levels of 10 years and, much more so, 40 years ago. For example, the percentage of boys with unique first forenames was greater this year (8.9%, in the period covered by these figures) than in the whole of 2009 (6.7%) and 1979 (2.3%).

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “It is always a pleasure to read the top baby names of the year, which give an insight into one of the most cherished moments in every parent’s life.

“While Olivia and Jack have shown their enduring appeal by retaining the top spot yet again, it’s interesting to see newer entries such as Ayla and Hallie in the Top 50.”

Alan Ferrier, Head of Demographic Statistics at National Records of Scotland, said: “Once again Jack and Olivia are the most popular first names in Scotland, however, there have been some fascinating changes in the top names for 2019.

“The fastest climbers in the boys’ Top 50 are Tommy and Arthur. Tommy is up 41 places to 48th and Arthur is up 20 places to 26th. For the girls, the big climbers are Gracie, Ayla and Hallie, who are now all in the Top 50.

“Jackson had the biggest fall in popularity for the boys names in the top 100, dropping 20 places to 79th, and for the girls it was Cara, down 31 places to joint 96th.”