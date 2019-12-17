While Jack and Olivia were the most popular first forenames for babies whose births were registered in 2019, we take a look at the top 100 baby names in Scotland.
Parents chose 3,370 different first forenames for boys and 4,095 different first forenames for girls. In total, 2,138 boys and 2,668 girls were given first forenames that were unique.
NRS registered the births of 23,955 boys and 22,568 girls in the period covered by these figures.
Here is a look at the top 100
Boys
1 Jack
2 Oliver
3 James
4 Charlie
5 Harris
6 Noah
7 Lewis
8 Leo
9 Rory
10 Alfie
11 Alexander
12 Max
13 Logan
14 Lucas
15 Harry
16 Theo
17 Thomas
18 Brodie
19=Archie
19=Finn
21 Jacob
22 Finlay
23 Daniel
24 Joshua
25 Oscar
26 Arthur
27 Hunter
28=Ethan
28=Mason
30 Harrison
31 Freddie
32 Ollie
33 Adam
34 Aaron
35 William
36 Jaxon
37 Cameron
38 Liam
39 Jamie
40=Callum
40=George
42=Matthew
42=Muhammad
44 Caleb
45 Nathan
46 Carter
47 Blake
48 Tommy
49=Andrew
49=Luke
51=Angus
51=Luca
51=Riley
54=Jude
54=Samuel
56=Cole
56=Sonny
58=Hamish
58=Joseph
60 Ryan
61 Isaac
62=David
62=Louie
64=Arran
64=Blair
66 Dylan
67=Arlo
67=Connor
67=Robert
67=Ruaridh
71 Leon
72 Michael
73=Benjamin
73=Kai
73=Louis
76 Theodore
77 Reuben
78 Cooper
79 Jackson
80 Owen
81 John
82=Fraser
82=Innes
84Carson
85=Elijah
85=Murray
87 Grayson
88 Elliot
89 Aiden
90=Aidan
90=Sam
92=Ellis
92=Henry
94=Ben
94=Cody
96 Alex
97 Callan
98 Jax
99 Gabriel
100=Frankie
100=Roman
Girls name
1 Olivia
2 Emily
3 Isla
4 Sophie
5 Ella
6=Amelia
6=Ava
8 Grace
9 Freya
10 Charlotte
11 Ellie
12 Aria
13 Jessica
14 Sophia
15 Lucy
16 Lily
17 Harper
18 Mia
19 Rosie
20 Millie
21 Evie
22 Eilidh
23 Ruby
24 Willow
25 Anna
26 Maisie
27 Hannah
28 Eva
29 Emma
30 Chloe
31 Mila
32=Ivy
32=Orla
34=Georgia
34=Isabella
36 Poppy
37 Robyn
38 Daisy
39=Gracie
39=Zara
41=Holly
41=Skye
43 Esme
44 Hallie
45=Erin
45=Sofia
47=Ayla
47=Molly
49=Emilia
49=Katie
51 Layla
52 Sienna
53 Alice
54 Niamh
55 Amber
56 Maya
57=Ada
57=Zoe
59=Bella
59=Bonnie
61 Thea
62=Luna
62=Summer
64=Callie
64=Rose
66=Abigail
66=Hollie
68 Hope
69 Iona
70=Elsie
70=Leah
72 Lexi
73=Eve
73=Violet
75=Harley
75=Scarlett
77=Elizabeth
77=Julia
77=Myla
80 Georgie
81=Florence
81=Imogen
83=Cora
83=Mirren
85 Rowan
86=Aurora
86=Lucie
86=Matilda
89=Lilly
89=Phoebe
89=Sadie
92=Brooke
92=Evelyn
92=Lola
92=Lottie
96=Ailsa
96=Cara
98=Abbie
98=Aoife
98=Maria
98=Nova
