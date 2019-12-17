While Jack and Olivia were the most popular first forenames for babies whose births were registered in 2019, we take a look at the top 100 baby names in Scotland

Parents chose 3,370 different first forenames for boys and 4,095 different first forenames for girls. In total, 2,138 boys and 2,668 girls were given first forenames that were unique.

NRS registered the births of 23,955 boys and 22,568 girls in the period covered by these figures. 

Here is a look at the top 100

Boys

1 Jack

2 Oliver

3 James

4 Charlie

5 Harris

6 Noah

7 Lewis

8 Leo

9 Rory

10 Alfie

11 Alexander

12 Max

13 Logan

14 Lucas

15 Harry

16 Theo

17 Thomas

18 Brodie

19=Archie

19=Finn

21 Jacob

22 Finlay

23 Daniel

24 Joshua

25 Oscar

26 Arthur

27 Hunter

28=Ethan

28=Mason

30 Harrison

31 Freddie

32 Ollie

33 Adam

34 Aaron

35 William

36 Jaxon

37 Cameron

38 Liam

39 Jamie

40=Callum

40=George

42=Matthew

42=Muhammad

44 Caleb

45 Nathan

46 Carter

47 Blake

48 Tommy

49=Andrew

49=Luke

51=Angus

51=Luca

51=Riley

54=Jude

54=Samuel

56=Cole

56=Sonny

58=Hamish

58=Joseph

60 Ryan

61 Isaac

62=David

62=Louie

64=Arran

64=Blair

66 Dylan

67=Arlo

67=Connor

67=Robert

67=Ruaridh

71 Leon

72 Michael

73=Benjamin

73=Kai

73=Louis

76 Theodore

77 Reuben

78 Cooper

79 Jackson

80 Owen

81 John

82=Fraser

82=Innes

84Carson

85=Elijah

85=Murray

87 Grayson

88 Elliot

89 Aiden

90=Aidan

90=Sam

92=Ellis

92=Henry

94=Ben

94=Cody

96 Alex

97 Callan

98 Jax

99 Gabriel

100=Frankie

100=Roman

Girls name 

1 Olivia

2 Emily

3 Isla

4 Sophie

5 Ella

6=Amelia

6=Ava

8 Grace

9 Freya

10 Charlotte

11 Ellie

12 Aria

13 Jessica

14 Sophia

15 Lucy

16 Lily

17 Harper

18 Mia

19 Rosie

20 Millie

21 Evie

22 Eilidh

23 Ruby

24 Willow

25 Anna

26 Maisie

27 Hannah

28 Eva

29 Emma

30 Chloe

31 Mila

32=Ivy

32=Orla

34=Georgia

34=Isabella

36 Poppy

37 Robyn

38 Daisy

39=Gracie

39=Zara

41=Holly

41=Skye

43 Esme

44 Hallie

45=Erin

45=Sofia

47=Ayla

47=Molly

49=Emilia

49=Katie

51 Layla

52 Sienna

53 Alice

54 Niamh

55 Amber

56 Maya

57=Ada

57=Zoe

59=Bella

59=Bonnie

61 Thea

62=Luna

62=Summer

64=Callie

64=Rose

66=Abigail

66=Hollie

68 Hope

69 Iona

70=Elsie

70=Leah

72 Lexi

73=Eve

73=Violet

75=Harley

75=Scarlett

77=Elizabeth

77=Julia

77=Myla

80 Georgie

81=Florence

81=Imogen

83=Cora

83=Mirren

85 Rowan

86=Aurora

86=Lucie

86=Matilda

89=Lilly

89=Phoebe

89=Sadie

92=Brooke

92=Evelyn

92=Lola

92=Lottie

96=Ailsa

96=Cara

98=Abbie

98=Aoife

98=Maria

98=Nova