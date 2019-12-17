Caroline Flack is standing down as host of the next series of Love Island after being charged with assault.

The 40-year-old TV presenter was charged “following a private domestic incident”, reportedly involving boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She made an announcement on her Instagram Stories, saying: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

READ MORE: X Factor presenter Caroline Flack: It's a lot harder to be a woman on TV

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series, I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

Caroline Flack announced she would be stepping down from the next series (Instagram Stories)

“I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Flack said in the statement: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

“While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

READ MORE: X Factor host Caroline Flack: vile comments about my weight and look are shocking

The presenter was charged on Friday with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was arrested in Islington, north London, after an incident at approximately 5.25am on Thursday after reports of a man being assaulted.

Police did not name the man but they said he was not seriously injured.

Her boyfriend later spoke out in defence of Flack, saying she has become the subject of a “witch hunt” following her arrest.

Burton, 27, also denied he had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) relating to their relationship.

He wrote: “I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone’s life.

“I have not signed any NDA. Why would I? Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn’t deserve any of this.”

On Sunday morning, Flack’s former fiance Andrew Brady responded to her arrest by posting screenshots of what appeared to be a heavily redacted NDA on his social media.

Burton shared a picture of himself and Flack together on social media, a day after the TV presenter was charged with assault, in an apparent show of unity.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

The new series is due to start on January 12 on ITV2.