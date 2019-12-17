The number of long-term empty properties and second homes in Scotland has risen for the third straight year.

According to official statistics published by the Scottish Government, the figure rose by 1,260 properties (2%) from 64,017 in September 2018 to 65,277.

It is the third consecutive annual increase, although the number is 776 (1%) lower than the 66,053 properties recorded at September 2012.

While there was a rise in the number of long-term empty properties and second homes, the number of new build homes completed rose by 18% in the year to the end of June 2019.

READ MORE: Councils ‘dipping into reserves to offset funding shortfall’

A total of 21,403 homes were completed in 2019 – 3,210 more than the number of homes completed in 2018.

It is the highest level for completions since 2008.

Today we presented housing minister @KevinStewartSNP with our petition of 10,048 names calling to strengthen the right to housing in Scottish law. #areyouwithus #humanrightsday pic.twitter.com/tfKpIhFPnM — Shelter Scotland (@shelterscotland) December 10, 2019

Shaheena Din, national manager of the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, which is run by Shelter Scotland, said councils faced the challenge of providing support for owners to bring empty properties back into use.

“Most homes become empty due to natural life events such as people dying or moving into residential care,” she said.

“The challenge for local authorities is to provide effective support to owners to bring them back into use so they don’t get stuck empty for years.

“Last year, the combined effort of empty homes officers in 20 local councils in Scotland and our own Empty Homes Advice Service brought back 1,128 homes.

“The latest figures for the current year show that another record-breaking year is in sight.”

READ MORE: The 20 most expensive streets in Scotland

Welcoming the increase in the number of new homes completed, Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “These figures demonstrate how we are delivering more housing in Scotland.

“From private to social housing, it is encouraging that both new build starts and completions have increased this year, providing more people with a warm, safe place they can call home.

“The increase points to the strength of Scotland’s new build housing sector.

“We shall continue to push towards our ambitious target of delivering 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.”

Shaheena Din, National Manager of the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, said: “Most homes become empty due to natural life events such as people dying or moving into residential care.

“The challenge for local authorities is to provide effective support to owners to bring them back into use so they don’t get stuck empty for years.

“Last year the combined effort of empty homes officers in 20 local councils in Scotland and our own Empty Homes Advice Service brought back 1,128 homes.

“The latest figures for the current year show that another record-breaking year is in sight. Anyone who needs advice on what to do with their own empty property or one in their neighbourhood can find out more information on our website emptyhomespartnership.scot.”