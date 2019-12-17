Some organisations may have unintentionally made women feel less safe, while trying to acknowledge the rights of trans people, the Scottish Government has admitted.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security Shirley-Anne Somerville urged supporters and opponents of changes to the Gender Reform Act to avoid "transphobia and misogyny" as the Scottish Government began to seek views on the controversial proposals.

Plans to make it easier for trans people to gain legal recognition have been the subject of sometimes bitter debate, even within the SNP, over the extent to which they may threaten the rights of biological women.

In the foreword to a fresh consultation on a draft bill to make it easier for people who wish to change their gender to gain a Gender Recognition Certificate, Ms Somerville says the current system is viewed by many applicants as "demeaning, lengthy, stressful and expensive".

She insists that similar reforms have taken place in other countries without having a detrimental effect, and that concerns are more to do with the continuing inequality of women. She also says women's protections under the 2010 Equality Act - which allows the creation of single sex services in areas such as health, refuges from domestic violence, employment and other areas - will continue.

However, she also says some organisations may have gone too far in the name of trans equality. "I recognise that some organisations have changed policies whihc are not required in law. And I know that they have done so in a well-intentioned attempt to be trans-inclusive," Ms Somerville writes.

"However they may have unintentionally made changes that make women feel uncomfortable and less safe. They need to take account of everyone's rights," she warns.

Critics of the reforms - including SNP MSP Joan McAlpine and MP Joanna Cherry - have been accused of transphobia and told they stand in the way of history for questioning the proposals, while trans activists claim they have faced personal abuse.

Ms Somerville says the discussion has become 'polarised'. "A vigorous but respectful debate is a hallmark of a mature democracy," she adds. "However, what is not acceptable as is some of the transphobia and misogyny we have witnessed , and abusing others in the course of any debate."

She says she will take an 'open door' approach to anyone with concerns during the course of the consultation, which closees on 17th March 2020.