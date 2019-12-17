SCOTLAND’S largest health board is to take legal action against a contractor behind a £842m super-hospital where children have died from suspected infections.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is launching a case against Brookfield Multiplex, the BBC has been reported.

The firm was responsible for the design and construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) complex in Glasgow.

There have been a number of problems at the complex since it opened in 2015.

After a meeting of the NHS board this morning, the BBC reported lawyers had been instructed to raise court proceedings against the contractor "as a matter of urgency".

It followed the tabling of a late paper to the board on the issue.

Last month, the Scottish Government placed NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde in "special measures" over its handling of infection prevention and management at the hospitals.

It came after news of the death of two children at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), which is part of the south Glasgow complex.

The death of 10-year-old Milly Main in August 2017 after she had beaten cancer was linked to an infection caused by contaminated water at the site.

A second child, three-year-old Mason Djemat, died the same month on the same ward.

Whistleblower leaks then revealed the board had been warned that several parts of the water system at the hospital were “high risk” just before the site opened.

Official reports found many of the problems lay uncorrected for years, and that more infection problems arose on two cancer wards in 2017 and 2018.

The Herald revealed another child died last month after contracting an infection while being treated at the QEUH, and Health Protection Scotland are now investigating.

NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde is expected to issue a fuller statement later today.

Brookfield Multiplex's representatives have been approached for comment.