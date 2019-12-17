Older voters swung the General Election for Boris Johnson even though the age of Tory supporters is falling, according to a new opinion poll.

A YouGov survey of 40,000 adults following the election on Thursday found that – as in the 2017 election and the EU referendum – age remains the key dividing line in British politics.

While the majority of younger voters backed Labour, the Conservatives were overwhelmingly ahead among their older compatriots.

However the tipping point at which a voter is more likely to back the Tories than Labour was down sharply to 39, compared with 47 at the last election.

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 56 per cent voted Labour compared with 21 per cent for the Tories, while among the 30-39 age group it was 46 per cent or Labour against 30 per cent for the Conservatives.

Support for the Tories overtook Labour in the 40-49 age group by a margin of 41 per cent to 35, while among the 70-plus group it was 67 per cent Conservative and just 14 per cent Labour.

The election also sharpened the divisions on Brexit, with the Tories increasing their share of the Leave vote from 65 per cent in 2017 to 74 this time round.

In contrast, Labour’s share of the Remain vote fell from 55% in 2017 to just under half at 49 per cent.

Most of their losses were as a result of people switching to the Liberal Democrats, whose share of the Remain vote rose from 12 per cent to 21.

Despite their commitment to delivering Brexit, the Conservatives managed to convince 65 per cent of their voters who backed Remain in 2016 to stick with them.

However only 52 per cent of those who voted Leave in 2016 and Labour in 2017 stuck with the party in 2019, with 33 per cent moving directly to the Tories, while six per cent voted for the Brexit Party.

Overall, the Conservatives retained the support of 85 per cent of voters who backed them in 2017, compared with 72 per cent of Labour voters in the last election who stuck with the party.

Labour lost roughly the same numbers to the Tories as they did to the Lib Dems.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party did little damage to the Conservatives, attracting just two per cent of their 2017 support.

Despite increasing their overall vote share from eight per cent to 12%, the Lib Dems only retained 59 per cent of their 2017 vote – with one in five moving to Labour and 14 per cent to the Tories.