A new Labour MP has defended a social media post calling for a group of football fans marching through Glasgow to have their ‘heads kicked in’ after performing fascist salutes.

Charlotte Nichols was responding to footage of Lazio supporters travelling to their Europa League clash with Celtic at Parkhead in October.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows fans of the Italian club making Nazi getsures as they marched down the city’s Buchanan Street prior to the 2-1 defeat.

Posting on the social media platform, the new Warrington North MP wrote: “I hope every single one of them gets their heads kicked in by the good folk of Glasgow"

Nichols won the seat after sitting Labour MP Helen Jones announced her retirement prior to the election.

She had been accused of “inciting violence” by her Conservative opponent Wendy Maisey.

However, Nichols, who made the comments before being selected as Labour candidate for the seat, said she believed that facism sometimes had to be “physically confronted.”

She told the BBC: "These were people doing Nazi salutes on the streets of Britain.”

"As a Jewish person whose grandfather fought in World War Two, ultimately sometimes I believe that fascism has to be physically confronted".

She added: "As someone who is now an elected public official, naturally your language is going to be different from being an ordinary member of the public".

Nichols defeated Maisey by a margin of just over 1,500 votes.

Ms Maisey said "defeating Nazism and the hard left are absolutely crucial," adding: "People in public office or looking at running for it should not be inciting violence".