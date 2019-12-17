NICOLA Sturgeon has agreed to work with Scottish Labour on a “campaign of resistance” to Boris Johnson as she seeks cross-party support on Scotland’s right to choose.

The First Minister appealed for “coming together” of parties at Holyrood to recognise there should be a second independence referendum in the wake of the SNP’s election win.

She said she would public a “detailed democratic case” for the transfer of power to hold Indyref2 later in the week.

She also hinted Mr Johnson’s accelerated EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill would be the next constitutional flashpoint between Holyrood and Westminster.

She said if Wesminster passed it without Holyrood’s consent it would show “contempt for devolution” and a willingness to tear up constitutional rules in pursuit of Brexit.

In her first address to MSPs since her party won 48 of the 59 seats last Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said: "There is a growing, cross-party recognition that election mandates should be honoured, that there has been a material change of circumstances and that the question of independence must be decided by the people and not by politicians.

"Given the nature of what we are facing in terms of UK governance, this is now a matter of some urgency - which is why this Government wants people to have a choice next year."

READ MORE: Scots can force U-turn on indyref2, claims Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister said there was a similar "coming together" in Scotland a generation ago.

She said: "Back in the early 1990s, when Scotland was also facing the prospect of a fourth Tory Government with no mandate here, there was a coming together of political parties, communities and civic Scotland.

"That resulted in the establishment of this Parliament. It has achieved much.

"But a new, Brexit-focused Tory Government presents risks that few would have predicted at the dawn of devolution.

"So I hope in the coming days and weeks we will see a similar coming together around the idea of Scotland's right to choose a better future."

She said there was also a need to overcome the immediate challenges of Brexit.

She said: “To that end, just as we did in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote in 2016, the Scottish government will in January convene a number of round table meetings, bringing together key groups that represent different aspects of Scottish life.

“This will include civic society, trade unions and the business community, religious and minority groups and our partners in local government.”

The Scottish Government said in October that it could not recommend Holyrood consents to the Withdrawal Bill as it would result in a Brexit that did “significant damage to Scotland”.

Although Westminster could pass and impose the legislation without Holyrood’s consent, it would cause a political storm as it would be a breach of the Sewel Convention that Westminster does not “normally” legislate in devolved areas without Holyrood’s approval.

Westminster has only imposed legislation in this way once before since 1999 - when it passed the first EU Withdrawal Bill despite opposition in the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Now it seems the Prime Minister is determined to quickly push through the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

“This Parliament will have to consider whether or not it will give consent to this Bill.

“If the UK Government was to press ahead without that consent it would be further proof of Westminster’s contempt for devolution and its willingness to tear up established constitutional rules in its pursuit of Brexit.”

Ms Sturgeon also repeatedly criticised the Scottish Tories for continuing to oppose Indyref2 despite it being the focus of an election campaign which cost them most of their 13 MPs.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson voices fresh opposition to indyref2 in phone call with Nicola Sturgeon

She said: “The election was comprehensively won in Scotland by the SNP. Indeed, you have to go as far back as the election of Ted Heath in 1970 - the year I was born - to find a party that got a higher share of the vote across the UK than the SNP did in Scotland last week.

“That is, by any measure, a significant vote of confidence. It was also an endorsement of our election message - that Scotland does not want a Boris Johnson government and we don’t want to leave the EU; and that, while opinions may differ on the substantive question of independence, we do want Scotland’s future to be in Scotland’s hands.

“By contrast, while the Conservative Party won a majority UK wide, they were once again heavily defeated here in Scotland, having fought the election on the single issue of opposition to an independence referendum.

“In fact, the Conservatives have now lost 17 consecutive Westminster elections in Scotland – stretching back to 1959. But in spite of that, we face a majority Tory government implementing a manifesto that Scotland rejected.

“This election demonstrated a fundamental point. The kind of future desired by most people in Scotland is very clearly different to that favored by much of the rest of the UK.

“It is essential therefore that a future outside of Europe and governed by an increasingly right wing Conservative government is not foisted upon Scotland.

“Instead, we must have the right to consider the alternative of independence.”

Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said: “What this election has confirmed beyond doubt or debate is that the whole of the United Kingdom together will be leaving the European Union at the end of next month. The campaign to stop it happening has failed, our departure is going ahead and the result of the 2016 UK referendum will be respected."

He added: "Brexit is no longer a what-if, it is a political reality for us all. The whole of the UK together will now enter the period of transition and leave on the basis of the future trading arrangements with our EU partners negotiated next year."

Ms Sturgeon replied: “I say to Jackson Carlaw, for him to stand up in this chamber and gloat about the fact that every part of the UK will be leaving the EU together is a disgrace.

“ It is a democratic disgrace that Scotland faces being dragged out of the European Union against our will.

“That is why we should have a choice over a better future, and if the Scottish Conservatives had any respect whatsoever for democracy, that’s exactly what we would have.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said his party was happy to support the Scottish Government’s demand for a seat at the table during Brexit trade negotiations.

He said: “We are happy to work on a cross-party basis as we did [in the early 1990s]. We will work on a cross-party basis to resist the attacks that Boris Johnson will wage on the people.

“But there is a fundamental difference compared to 1992. We now have this parliament.

“Will the First Minister use all the powers of this parliament as part of that campaign of resistance?”

She replied: “Yes, I will. I welcome any attempt to work on a cross-party basis to that effect, and I will reach out to anybody in this chamber who wants to do that.

“When push comes to shove, Richard Leonard is happier with a Conservative government at Westminster than self-government for Scotland.

“But for all of that, the point which we should be able to unite around is this - it’s not for me to decide that, it’s not for Richard Leonard, Jackson Carlaw, or Boris Johnson to decide whether or not Scotland should become independent.

“It is for the Scottish people to decide. My party has a mandate to offer that choice and I know there are many voices, which I welcome, in Scottish Labour saying that that mandate should be respected, and I think Richard Leonard should reflect very, very carefully on that point.”

However it also emerged Labour MSPs have been ordered to vote against the legislation paving the way for Indyref2 when it comes to its final stage at Holyrood on Thursday.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie was jeered by SNP MSPs for pointing out many SNP candidates tried to downplay the prospect of Indyref2 in the election.

He said: “I congratulate the First Minister on achieving 45% of those who voted but can I question whether all those who voted for her party voted for another independence referendum? John Nicholson failed to mention independence on his campaign leaflet setting out “SNP priorities”.

"Richard Thomson said ‘A vote for me.. is not is a vote for Scottish independence and I will never, ever, try and claim it as such.’

"Surely the First Minister must see that the country has had enough of the division, that we need to learn the lessons of Brexit not repeat them with independence and she failed to persuade even half of those who voted that there should be another referendum?"

Ms Sturgeon replied: "The Conservatives and the Liberals lost the election in terms of the share of the vote and of the percentage of seats that were won by the SNP. Both are higher than what Boris Johnson got, which he is claiming is a mandate to 'Get Brexit done.'

"Their contempt for democracy is not making those parties seem tough - it is making them seem ridiculous. The more contempt they show for Scottish democracy, the more support for Scottish independence will rise."

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “People in Scotland are fed up with constant division and uncertainty. That is why we will not support the First Minister’s plans for another unwanted referendum on separation.

“We want 2020 to be a year of growth and opportunity for Scotland and the whole of the United Kingdom - not more political wrangling and wasteful debate.

We will unleash the potential of every part of the UK and focus on the issues that matter - boosting jobs and helping with the cost of living.

“Remaining part of a strong United Kingdom is worth more than £10bn in public spending in Scotland each year, and through the latest spending round Scotland will receive a further £1.2bn cash boost.”

Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie said his party was “more than ready to campaign again for Scotland’s future to be decided by the people who live here, and for independence to be the path that we choose. We are ready for that campaign to begin, and we’re ready to win that campaign.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “Nicola Sturgeon is trying to sound reasonable, but what she is saying is anything but. “The General Election result did not provide her with a mandate for a divisive and unwanted second independence referendum.

“Ms Sturgeon has made clear that votes for the SNP in last week’s election were not a vote for Scotland leaving the UK. Yet she is proposing to keep the focus of Government, Parliament and the civil service on trying to get another unwanted, divisive referendum when our public services are crumbling and in dire need of attention.

“It’s time this Nationalist government got back to the day job. Scotland deserves better.”