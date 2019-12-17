NICOLA Sturgeon has branded the elevation of two former Tory MPs to the House of Lords to serve in Boris Johnson’s cabinet a “grotesque spectacle”.

The First Minister criticised the Prime Minister for giving peerages to Nicky Morgan and Zac Goldsmith as part of a mini-reshuffle.

Mr Goldsmith, the son of a billionaire who lost the London mayoral election in 2016, lost his Richmond Park seat to the Liberal Democrats, but will remain environment minister.

Ms Morgan, who did not stand for re-election in her Loughborough seat last week, stays on as Culture Secretary, although possibly only until a bigger reshuffle due in the New Year.

Ms Sturgeon, whose party refuses to take up seats in the Lords, criticised the peerages after Tory MSP Liam Kerr criticised her talking about the UK being imprisoned in the Union.

He said it was “incendiary, inappropriate and ill-considered language” for a democracy.

The First Minister replied: “To be perfectly frank, I am not sure that Liam Kerr and the Tories are on the strongest ground there.

“When it comes to democracy, let us remember that, just in the past 24 hours, we have seen the grotesque spectacle of somebody who did not even bother to stand in the election and somebody else who stood in it but was defeated and rejected by his constituents being appointed to the House of Lords so that they will continue to sit in the Cabinet.

“I do not know what word Liam Kerr would use to describe that; ‘democracy’ is certainly not the word that I would use.”