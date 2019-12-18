HARVEY Weinstein is afraid of being forgotten. The disgraced producer, who will stand trial accused of rape at the beginning of next year, made the bizarre declaration during a recent interview with the New York Post. “I feel like the forgotten man,” he lamented. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker.”

Making no mention of the more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct – or the criminal charges of rape and sexual abuse – he bragged about championing women in Hollywood before it was “vogue” and branded himself a pioneer. What a bright idea that interview was.

The former Hollywood mogul continues to deny the slew of allegations against him but not as fiercely as he seems to insist that he does not deserve what is happening to him. Weinstein seems less concerned about convincing the world that he did not use his power and influence to rape, assault and manipulate women; instead he is irritated that his chequebook no longer buys his accusers’ silence. Did he really believe anyone would feel sorry for him?

Clearly someone in his team did as Weinstein shuffled into a recent bail hearing on a zimmer frame (bail was set at $5million, so at least that chequebook is still good for something). Flanked by his legal team, Weinstein was the picture of malaise. How could such a fragile-looking man force himself upon women? He just made good movies. Movies about women, remember? How peculiar that he cut such a sorry figure then, when he was photographed out and about in New York City sans walker just one week earlier.

Weinstein is right about one thing: we shouldn’t forget about him. We shouldn’t forget about his lawyer’s memo which suggested he set up a foundation dedicated to gender parity in Hollywood in a bid to salvage his floundering reputation or how his legal team told him how it was “very doable” to discredit women who had come forward to accuse him.

We should not forget that the former producer and the board of his film studio have reportedly reached a tentative $25million settlement with dozens more women who have accused Weinstein of rape, assault or sexual misconduct. We should remember that the settlement would not require Weinstein to pay those accusers out of his own pocket or admit he did anything wrong.

Most importantly we should remember how, throughout this whole ordeal Weinstein has tried to paint himself not just as a victim but some sort of feminist hero. Don’t worry, Harvey: history will neither forgive nor forget.