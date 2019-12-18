Scottish Tory MP Douglas Ross has been appointed as UK Government Minister for Scotland.

Mr Ross, who was re-elected on Thursday as the MP for Moray, will take up the unpaid roles of Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Scotland Office and serve as a Government whip.

He takes over from Colin Clark at the Scotland Office after Mr Clark lost his seat in the general election.

Mr Ross, who is also a football official, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the Secretary of State for Scotland as we strengthen Scotland’s place in the UK and deliver on our commitment to leave the EU at the end of next month.”

“The UK Government is firmly focused on bringing the whole of the United Kingdom together.

“We are determined to show how the UK works for Scotland.”

He added: “This includes driving forward our transformative investment of more than £1.4 billion in Scottish city and growth deals and progressing the UK Industrial Strategy.

“We’ll ensure Brexit works for Scotland and all parts of the UK.

“It will mean great new opportunities for our fishing industry and coastal communities, it will allow us to tailor better support for our farmers and our exporters will benefit from new global trade deals.”

“We are also committed to building a better world for future generations and are ramping up our efforts to deliver a successful COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

“I’m honoured and excited to be entering Government at such an important time.”