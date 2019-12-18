The Wings Over Scotland Twitter account has been banned from the social media platform on the grounds of 'supposed hateful conduct'.

It comes following Stuart Campbell, who runs the Twitter account being involved in a row between Independent columnist Louis Staples and another journalist, Helen Lewis.

In a Twitter exchange, Staples accused Lewis of using an analysis piece to blame Labour's poor election performance on Jeremy Corbyn’s policies towards trans people.

In a tweet weighing into the argument, Wings wrote: "Sounds like you're a c**t tbh" which resulted in his account being suspended.

He confirmed on his blog that the ban is supposedly permanent.

It is not the first time the Wings account has been locked, with the social media giant suspending the account in August this year before later restoring it.

He wrote on his blog last night "Twitter has no prohibition on swearing, otherwise, it would have about six users. The tweet makes no reference of any kind to any group of people, but drew the ban supposedly on the grounds of “Hateful conduct”.

The rules of hateful conduct on Twitter are as follows: "You must not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease."

Campbell pointed out his tweet in the row with Staples and Lewis did not violate the social media giant's hateful content rules.

For those of you coming here to find out what's happened to my @WingsScotland account: https://t.co/ArBI4fMZ5N — Rev. Stuart Campbell (@RevStu) December 17, 2019

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, he said: "That's entirely false. No other tweets were mentioned by Twitter - my account is regularly reported for malicious reasons, usually by trans-rights activists, but has always been found not to have violated any policies.

"I published a small fraction of the examples on Wings Over Scotland last night."