KEY questions about the mistakes and confusion that delayed the £150m Sick Kids hospital in Edinburgh remain unanswered, the country’s spending watchdog has said.

Auditor General for Scotland Caroline Gardner said a series of reviews into the fiasco had yet to establish why a critical specification was muddled and why no one spotted the error.

The last-minute discovery of a flaw in the critical care ventilation system led to Health Secretary Jeane Freeman cancelling the opening of the hospital at five days’ notice in July.

There is now expected to be a year’s delay and £16m of remedial works.

Ms Freeman later announced a public inquiry inquiry into the construction of the Sick Kids and the troubled Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow.

Ms Gardner says the problems in Edinburgh raise issues about the contractors involved, including Brookfield Multiplex, who also built the £842m QEUH.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde yesterday announced legal action against the firm over the superhospital, where two children have died from suspected water contamination.

Ms Gardner makes the problems at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) in Edinburgh the focus of her 2018/19 audit report into NHS Lothian.

The health board had been planning a new Sick Kids hospital for the capital since 2008 and signed off its final business case in April 2015.

The £230m price tag included £150m construction costs for the RHCYP and adjoining Department of Clinical Neurosciences, plus £80m for other infrastructure works.

NHS Lothian appointed Integrated Health Services Lothian Limited (IHSL) to design, build, finance and maintain the project.

IHSL comprised Macquarie Capital and Dalmore along with their contractors: Brookfield Multiplex, Bouygues Energies and Services and HCP Management Services Limited.

The key problem was an error in a document called the Environmental Matrix, which was produced by NHS Lothian at the tender stage in 2012.

This should have said all the ventilation systems in the critical care part of the hospital must change the air hour ten times per hour to help prevent infection.

However it included a reference to four air changes an hour for some areas.

The document was changed in November 2015, but only added to the confusion.

In February 2019, the hospital was handed over to NHS Lothian, which began paying IHSL a regular monthly fee of £1.35m.

The RHCYP was due to open on July 9, but on June 18, the Institute of Occupational Medicine, which had been testing the ventilation systems, found air change rates were inadequate in operating theatres, isolation areas and critical care.

On July 1, IHSL and Brookfield Multiplex told the hospital programme board that the critical care ventilation system could not deliver 10 air changes per hour.

The NHS Lothian board was informed later that day for the first time. It held an urgent internal meeting the next day, a week before the hospital was due to open.

The Scottish Government was informed later that day.

On July 4, Ms Freeman halted the opening of the new site, leaving the existing Edinburgh Sick Kids to carry on providing care.

A subsequent report by KPMG found the issue was "due to human error and confusion” over the air change guidance “and that several opportunities to spot and rectify the error were missed on numerous occasions”.

Ms Gardner said the key question still unanswered were why the 2012 environmental matrix was inconsistent with the standard air change guidance; who changed it in 2015; and why opportunities to spot the error were missed.

She suggested the public inquiry into the Edinburgh and Glasgow hospitals should consider “the contractual implications”.

She wrote: “Brookfield Multiplex (now known as Multiplex Construction Europe Ltd) is a Canadian owned company whose headquarters are in Australia.

“The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow was also built by Brookfield Multiplex, and an independent review is investigating whether the design, build, commissioning and maintenance has had an adverse impact on infection risk.

“The review will look at areas including the overall design, with particular reference to the safety of water, drainage and ventilation systems. What role did IHSL play in the current situation in Edinburgh and what are the contractual implications?”

She also said there were echoes of a previous scandal involved botched Edinburgh school buildings, which said all the parties involved needed a clearer understanding of their roles.

Ms Gardner said: "It's clear that the checks and balances around the construction of the new children's hospital didn't work, and the public inquiry may want to consider why that happened after similar issues had emerged around the building of schools in Edinburgh.

"It would also be beneficial to understand the role played by all the parties involved, and to explore why the issues that emerged at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth hospital didn’t prompt greater scrutiny in Edinburgh."

Ms Freeman said: "I’d like to thank Audit Scotland for this report, which recognises the crucial role of the independent public inquiry into issues at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) in Edinburgh and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) campus in Glasgow.

“As I announced last month, the Rt Hon. Lord Brodie will chair this independent public inquiry, which will help us learn lessons from recent issues so they are not repeated in the future. I have a statutory obligation to consult with the chair on the inquiry’s terms of reference and I will provide a further update to Parliament early in the new year.

“In the meantime, NHS Lothian continue to provide high quality care from the existing sites, and I want to thank staff, patients and their families for their continued patience as we work to migrate services to the new site as soon as it is safe to do so. Patient safety will always be my top priority.”