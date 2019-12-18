The headquarters of the Scottish Government in Edinburgh has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Bomb disposal experts have descended on St Andrew’s House on the capital’s Regent Road after staff were ushered out of the building shortly before 4pm.
Around 1,400 civil servants work in the building, but officers believe there is no danger to the wider public at this stage.
Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams are now on the scene to deal with the issue.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at St Andrew’s House on Regent Road, following the discovery of a suspicious package, and are being supported by the EOD.”
“Enquiries are ongoing and there is currently not thought to be any threat to the wider community.”
