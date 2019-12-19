Thousands of people are helping a golden eagle population initiative in south Scotland.

The pioneering South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project has seen four golden eagles transported from the Highlands to the south of Scotland where they are now fending for themselves.

The initiative was set up to address concerns about low numbers of golden eagles, which play a vital role in helping to maintain a healthy local ecosystem. More than 10,000 volunteers and special project participants of all ages – from four to 92 – have taken the golden eagles under their wings and supported the project through a wide range of tasks and initiatives.

Team members monitor the eagles by tracking satellite data and observing them in the wild and, through a schools programme, pupils can adopt and name an eagle and learn more about the birds with 10 special lessons.

So far, more than 360 pupils from primary schools across the south of Scotland have joined the project, plus the Scottish Raptor Study Group; Kielder Bird of Prey Centre; HMP Dumfries; and local businesses.

Earlier this year, the Philiphaugh Estate near Selkirk also announced that it plans to open a Golden Eagle Centre which will support the project’s conservation and community work.

Philip Munro, community outreach officer for the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project said: “It is fantastic to see so many people are so passionate about protecting this iconic species in the south of Scotland.

“We are absolutely delighted with the support, which plays an absolutely vital role in protecting golden eagles.

“We need to keep building on this so that we can ensure that we can see even more of these magnificent birds across the south of Scotland’s skies for generations to come.”

One volunteer was shortlisted as Student of the Year by the Scottish Rural College (SRUC), largely for her work on the project. Charlotte Martin, a countryside management student at SRUC, first heard about the project when Philip Munro delivered a talk at the college.

She said: “Having previously worked in areas where golden eagles were part of the fabric of the area and very much accepted and admired, alongside my career in farming, I was very excited by the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project’s aims.

“I badgered the project team to let me volunteer and have since been helping at public engagement events, which I thoroughly enjoy.

“I am looking forward to continuing with the project, completing my studies and hopefully entering the ecology sector or working with birds of prey or invertebrate research, and of course helping others have more of a chance of spotting a majestic golden eagle in the southern skies.”

Francesca Osowska, Scottish Natural Heritage’s chief executive, said: “Golden eagles are such an amazing part of Scotland’s biodiversity, and an integral part of building a nature-rich country for us all.

“We’re passionate about returning golden eagles to places where they used to be plentiful – and it looks like we have thousands of people on our side. A huge thank you to all the wonderful volunteers and project participants.”

Scouts ambassador and BAFTAwinning naturalist, writer and television presenter Steve Backshall said it was an “amazing opportunity” for Scouts to be a part of.

He added: “They will be playing a vital role in the continued protection of many unique and important species, such as Scotland’s golden eagles.”

Pupils at Yarrow and Kirkhope primary have also been getting involved with the project.

READ MORE: Experts confirm rare hen harrier shot dead in Scotland

Principal teacher Mrs Michelle Hoppe said: “We were really excited to be one of the first schools to take part in the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project’s Eagle Schools initiative. “It really brought our community together and I would thoroughly recommend it to anyone. “The children have had the most amazing experience.

“We are incredibly proud of the interest our pupils have shown in protecting this majestic and important bird.

“We look forward to supporting the project to make sure that Golden Eagles flourish in the south of Scotland.”

See www.goldeneaglessouthofscotland. co.uk for more information.