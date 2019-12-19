The body of a man who went missing in Aberdeenshire earlier this year has been found on a beach in Denmark.
A search operation was launched for Aivars Kajaks in August, having last been seen in Peterhead.
Officers were alerted to the discovery of remains at a beach by authorities in Denmark.
These have since been confirmed as those of the 44-year-old.
Police Scotland said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.