A new SNP MP crossed his fingers as he was sworn into the House of Commons. 

Steven Bonnar, the MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, crossed his fingers as he held up his right hand during his oath to the Queen - a legal requirement to become an MP.

During the ceremony, MPs swear an oath to "Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors". It is a requirement for all new Members of Parliament.

Bonnar later tweeted a screengrab from the Parliamentary video feed from the Commons chamber, which did not show his fingers. 

"That's us all official now. I have been sworn in as the MP for Coatbridge Chryston and Bellshill. I look forward to serving all constituents to the best of my ability for the time Scotland remains within the UK."