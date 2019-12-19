A new SNP MP crossed his fingers as he was sworn into the House of Commons.
Steven Bonnar, the MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, crossed his fingers as he held up his right hand during his oath to the Queen - a legal requirement to become an MP.
During the ceremony, MPs swear an oath to "Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors". It is a requirement for all new Members of Parliament.
Bonnar later tweeted a screengrab from the Parliamentary video feed from the Commons chamber, which did not show his fingers.
That's us all official now. I have been sworn in as the MP for Coatbridge Chryston and Bellshill. I look forward to serving all constituents to the best of my ability for the time Scotland remains within the UK. pic.twitter.com/PcgQwIvp2Q— Steven Bonnar MP (@StevenBonnarSNP) December 18, 2019
"That's us all official now. I have been sworn in as the MP for Coatbridge Chryston and Bellshill. I look forward to serving all constituents to the best of my ability for the time Scotland remains within the UK."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment