NICOLA Sturgeon has called for Holyrood to be given permanent powers to hold an indefinite number of independence referendums.

The First Minister today published draft legislation which would overhaul the 1998 Scotland Act to make votes on leaving the Union a devolved rather than a reserved issue.

The plan is included in a 40-page Scottish Government document, Scotland’s Right to Choose, which sets out the “democratic case” for Indyref2.

The First Minister later said she expected to win Indyref2, but refused to rule out Indyref3 if she lost, saying she could not bind her successors.

The Tories said she wanted to trap Scotland in a "neverendum".

Speaking at Bute House Ms Sturgeon said: “The alternative is a future that we have rejected being imposed upon us.

“Scotland made it very clear last week it does not want a Tory government led by Boris Johnson taking us out of the European Union.

“That is the future we face if we do not have the opportunity to consider the alternative of independence.”

She added: “It is a fundamental democratic principle that decisions on Scotland’s constitutional future should rest with the people who live here.

“As this document lays out, the Scottish Government has a clear democratic mandate to offer people a choice on that future in an independence referendum, and the UK Government has a democratic duty to recognise that. Last week’s general election has only strengthened that mandate.”

The SNP won 47 of the 59 seats up for grabs in Scotland, the party’s second-best ever result.

Meanwhile the Tories, whose campaign had focused on opposition to an independence referendum, saw their share of the vote slip in Scotland, losing more than half their seats.

In the wake of that, Ms Sturgeon said she was “publishing the constitutional and democratic case” for a referendum.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sets out the case for a second referendum on Scottish independence, during a statement at Bute House in Edinburgh.

She said this was “rooted in the principle of self-determination, in the material change of circumstances since the 2014 exercise of that right, and in the democratic mandate that exists for offering the choice afresh”.

“The mandate we have, to offer the Scottish people a choice over their future, is by any normal standard of democracy, unarguable.

"We are therefore today calling for the UK Government to negotiate and agree the transfer of power that would put beyond doubt the Scottish Parliament’s right to legislate for a referendum on independence.

“Together with the constitutional and democratic case for that transfer of power, we are also publishing the draft legislation that would give effect to it.”

She conceded she expected the response from Westminster would be a “restatement of the UK Government’s opposition”.

But she continued: “They should be under no illusion that this will be an end of the matter.

“In this context, the question is often posed to me – ‘what will you do if the Prime Minister says no?’

“But the document we are publishing today turns the question on its head.

“It is for the Prime Minister to defend why he believes the UK is not a voluntary union of equal nations. It is for him to set out why he does not believe people in Scotland have the right to self-determination.

“And it is for the Prime Minister to explain why he believes it is acceptable to ignore election after election in Scotland and to over-ride a democratic mandate stronger than the one he claims for his Brexit deal.”

She added: “We live in a democracy, and ultimately democracy must and will prevail.”

Ms Sturgeon has said she will ask Boris Johnson for a temporary transfer of power to hold a referendum, a so-called Section 30 order, by Christmas.

The idea of giving Holyrood permanent powers goes further - but may be a negotiating tactic designed to push Mr Johnson towards a compromise of temporary powers.

The Prime Minister has already said he will reject the Section 30 request.

Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said: “Nicola Sturgeon hasn’t said anything new here, and the fundamentals remain the same. Scotland voted No in 2014, and both sides agreed that would be a once-in-a-generation decision come what may.

“Ever since then Nicola Sturgeon has tried to bend the rules, and this latest stunt is another example of that.

“Now, more than ever, Scotland needs a government that cares about public services, jobs and the economy.

“Instead, it’s got an SNP First Minister who’s only serious about breaking up the country.

“Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear again if she doesn’t win indyref2, it’ll be straight onto indyref3 and indyref4.

“She wants to trap Scotland in a neverendum when most people simply want to move on.”