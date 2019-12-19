Sir David Attenborough is to make a rousing speech urging governments to take immediate action on the climate emergency in Edinburgh next year, it has been revealed.
The broadcaster and naturalist will address an audience of charity workers in the capital on the challenges facing the natural world at a gala at McEwan Hall in March.
READ MORE: David Attenborough on his travels to Antarctica
It comes after a year of global protests on government inaction over the threat posed by climate change.
Activists including the Extinction Rebellion group shut down several cities and targeted large companies over their links with unsustainable industries.
The event, organised by the People’s Postcode Lottery, has previously been attended by the likes of George and Amal Clooney.
READ MORE: Beetle named after climate change activist Greta Thunberg as a tribute
Clara Govier, managing director at the People's Postcode Lottery, said: "Over the decades, Sir David has inspired generations of us to safeguard biodiversity and protect the planet.”
"We are delighted he will be joining us in Edinburgh early next year, Sir David's message is more important than ever."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.