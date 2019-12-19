Jeremy Corbyn has snubbed his sole Scottish MP and appointed an English MP as his shadow Scottish Secretary.

The Labour leader has chosen Tony Lloyd, who represents Rochdale, rather than Edinburgh’s South Ian Murray, who has frequently criticised Mr Corbyn.

Mr Lloyd is currently shadow Northern Ireland Secretary.

It follows the former Shadow Scottish Secretary Lelsely Laird losing her Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath seat to suspended SNP candidate Neale Hanvey last week.

After all six of his fellow Scottish Labour MPs lost their seats last week, Mr Murray called on Mr Corbyn to quit immediately.

He said: “This party must listen, this party must respond, or this party will die.

"The saddest indictment of this general election campaign is the delivery of a Conservative majority government with the worst Prime Minister this country has ever seen."

Mr Murray, who was also the only Scottish Labour MP between 2015 and 2017, insisted that not only did Mr Corbyn have to go "but the policy and the ideology has to go too".

In July, Boris Johnson caused consternation when he appointed an English MP to the Scotland Office, despite then having 13 Tory MPs north of the border.

Robin Walker, the MP for Worcester, was made a junior Scottish minister as well as a Northern Ireland minister.

Mr Lloyd's appointment is likely to underscore the faction fighting within Labour and the Scottish party's "branch office" reputation.