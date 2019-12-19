Scottish Government staff have returned to work after being evacuated from their Edinburgh offices by a suspicious package.
Almost 1,400 civil servants were ushered out of the Government’s headquarters at St Andrew’s House in the capital’s Calton Hill area on Wednesday afternoon following the discovery of an unusual item on the premises.
Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams were scrambled to the scene to deal with the issue, but many staff were not permitted to return yesterday evening, even after the package was deemed safe.
Workers have now been allowed back into the building.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to St Andrew's House in Edinburgh after a suspicious item was found within the building.”
“As a precautionary measure, in accordance with procedures, staff were evacuated from the building and a cordon implemented.”
She added: “Following examination of the item by EOD teams it was confirmed that the item posed no threat to the public and was innocent in nature."
