Former MP Natalie McGarry has had her conviction for embezzlement quashed after judges ruled she suffered a miscarriage of justice.
A retrial has now been ordered.
McGarry was elected as an SNP member in 2015 but resigned the party whip following the emergence of fraud allegations - which she denied at the time - continuing in Parliament as an independent.
She represented Glasgow East and did not seek re-election in 2017.
MORE TO FOLLOW.
