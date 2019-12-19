Former MP Natalie McGarry has had her conviction for embezzlement quashed after judges ruled she suffered a miscarriage of justice.

A retrial has now been ordered.

McGarry was elected as an SNP member in 2015 but resigned the party whip following the emergence of fraud allegations - which she denied at the time - continuing in Parliament as an independent.

She represented Glasgow East and did not seek re-election in 2017.

MORE TO FOLLOW.