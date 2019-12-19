NICOLA Sturgeon has written to Boris Johnson requesting the power to hold a second independence referendum.
Her official spokesman has released the text below:
Dear Boris,
I said on Tuesday that I would be publishing the detailed democratic case for the transfer of power from Westminster to the Scottish Parliament, now being sought by the Scottish Government, by order under section 30 of the Scotland Act or an Act of the UK Parliament, to allow for an independence referendum that is beyond legal challenge. I am enclosing a copy of that document.
When we spoke on Friday, you reiterated your government’s position on this issue - however, you also committed to engaging seriously with our proposals. Indeed, I believe that on this - as on any issue - you have a duty to do so in a considered and reasonable manner.
I therefore look forward to discussing matters further with you in the New Year.
In the meantime, please accept my best wishes for the festive season.
Best wishes,
Nicola Sturgeon
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon demands permanent referendum power for Holyrood
Mr Johnson has already said he will reject the request.
His predecessor, Theresa May, rejected a similar request from Ms Sturgeon in March 2017.
