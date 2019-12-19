JOHN Swinney has been rebuked for “barracking” Willie Rennie at Holyrood.

The Education Secretary was singled out for censure by Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh.

It happened after SNP MSPs tried to drown out the Scottish Libral Democrat leader at First Minister’s Questions.

After initially asking about childcare provision in Fife, Mr Rennie attempted to read out an encyclopaedic list of problems in public services on the SNP’s watch.

As the chamber filled with din, Mr Rennie joked; “I notice that the SNP back benches are shouting out their own examples of failure if this government.”

Mr Macintosh said: “Before the First Minister replies, can I ask the chamber… that’s unacceptable not to listen to a member ask a question.”

As the noise continued, Mr Macintosh addressed the deputy FM directly, saying: “Mr Swinney... Mr Swinney... that was just barracking a member.

“Now, can I please ask members to listen to members make their question, and we’ll listen to the First Minister make her response.”

Ms Sturgeon said she felt sorry for the opposition parties this week after the election.

“Their frustration is absolutely palpable,” she said.

Later, in a point of order, Tory MSP Maurice Corry complained it had been “utterly impossible” to hear the end of Mr Rennie’s contribution from just a few seats away.

Mr Macintosh suggested some MSPs had acted like children, saying: “I will excuse members today. I think they’re tired after the election and looking forward to Christmas.”