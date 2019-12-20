They are an unusual sight roaming among Highland mountains – and especially busy at this time of year – but now a famous reindeer herd has brought an international accolade to the Cairngorms.

Travel guide Wanderlust has placed the area, home to Britain’s only free-ranging herd of reindeer, second among the top seven best places in the world to visit Rudolph’s friends.

“One of Wanderlust’s best snow and ice experiences, the Cairngorms Reindeer Centre, located in the eponymous national park, is a must for those hoping to see reindeer. Especially if you don’t want to embrace Arctic temperatures,” said the guide.

“The centre offers a guided walk through the Cairngorms hills every day (except during the biting winter month of January, and the beginning of February), to help wildlife lovers see the area’s 150-strong reindeer herd roam free.

“Once back at the centre, you may have the opportunity to feed the reindeer and stroke them. If you do, make sure your follow your guide’s instructions.”

The reindeer herd at the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre was started as a conservation exercise in 1952 by the late Mikel Utsi, a Sami, and his American wife Dr Ethel Lingren.

They visited wild, upland Scotland and saw it as similar to the reindeer habitat of Sweden.

Wild reindeer in Scotland were hunted to extinction around AD1200 and so a reintroduction programme was started. Even with Utsi’s knowledge of reindeer, there were veterinary problems, but he persisted.

Now, more 65 years later, the herd is flourishing in the Cairngorms and Cromdale Hills.

It has grown over the years and is currently held at between 130 and 150 by controlling breeding. Stud bulls, imported from Sweden, help make sure the bloodline remains pure.

The reindeer breed at around three years old and live to between 12 and 14 years.

The animals are also used at Christmas for festive events around the country.

They have been seen this season from Windsor and Truro in England to Gleneagles and Orkney. Alan and Tilly Smith and their daughter Fiona and son Alex manage the Scottish reindeer on 6,000 acres around the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre at Glenmore.

“We are delighted with the accolade and its good to be recognised globally,” said Fiona Smith. The Wanderlust chart was topped by another reindeer encounter in Swedish Lapland with Svalbard in Norway third.

“If you want to see Rudolph and co yourself – whether in the wild or in a conservation environment – you can’t go wrong with these destinations,” said Wanderlust.

“Reindeer (or caribou, as the non-domesticated North American reindeer is known) aren’t always easy to see in the wild. Often, your best chance of spotting one is to visit a reserve dedicated to looking after these majestic, and undeniably festive, creatures.

“That said, if you find yourself in the right part of the world, a wild sighting is totally possible and incredibly rewarding.

“So, don’t give up the ghost: there are chances to marvel at, engage with and even care for reindeer in the Arctic Circle, North America and even in the UK.”