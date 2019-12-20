WHEN a train runs late or fails to appear, the obvious target for blame is the train operator (in our case, Abellio). However, in assessing the overall pattern of delay and cancellation so as to decide how to ensure improvement, it's worth looking at all the agencies to determine which is actually responsible for what proportion of the problem.

One hopes that Michael Matheson and Keith Williams, who will report to him on the railways next year, are mindful that Abellio is just the operator: failures of service can also be caused by the body which owns the track, signalling and stations (Network Rail), the leasing companies which supply trains and locomotives (since Abellio don't own so much as a wheel) and the manufacturers and refurbishers (Wabtec, Hitachi, Stadler and others) who seem not to have a good record at delivering reliable equipment that is actually more practical and comfortable than that which it replaces.

There is no point in taking one link (Abellio) out of the chain unless performance in all the other areas is also brought up to scratch. Proponents of nationalisation should also keep in mind that one serial offender (Network Rail) is already effectively nationalised.

Brian Chrystal, Edinburgh EH14.

I DON’T indulge in schadenfreude. I follow the Churchillian maxim of “magnanimity in victory”.

Nevertheless, I have to rejoice in the forthcoming loss by Abellio of the ScotRail franchise ("Abellio's ScotRail contract axed", The Herald, December 19). If the Habsburgs learned nothing and forgot nothing, then likewise Abellio. The company ignored the lessons of how and why its predecessor First ScotRail lost the franchise, then plunged headlong into alienating us, the passengers. Not once did Abellio listen to us.

Abellio’s forthcoming loss is a Christmas present to us all.

Gordon Casely, Crathes.

ANENT your banner double headline of today ("A shocking failure of lifeline services", The Herald, November 19) I would pose the following question: Since it is patently obvious this public information release was buried until the General Election was concluded, will the SNP be minded to give all its temporary supporters their votes back?

Archie Burleigh, Skelmorlie.

AS I predicted in my letter of December 5 the Scottish Government held back on the news that the two floundering ships at Ferguson’s will cost us poor taxpayers double and be delayed by another two years and counting ("Taxpayers foot extra £100m bill as vessels on course to be four years late", The Herald, December 19).

Clearly the Government knew this before the election but chose for party political reasons to delay announcing. Derek Makcay and Nicola Sturgeon should hang their heads in shame for this blatant electioneering deception but somehow I doubt it. We are supposed to thank them for saving the yard but are told no information but just expected to meekly accept their PR.

As I’ve mentioned before, this whole debacle has been shrouded in secrecy and lack of transparency. At the very least we need to be told in detail how it has come to this sorry state, but once again I really doubt we’ll hear any detail unless the opposition parties and the media get their act together.

There has not been one word on why nationalisation of this stricken shipyard is a sensible economic proposition. We are just fed platitudes from a secret government.

When we see MV Alfred up and running for a cost of just £14m by the seemingly competent Pentland Ferries we really have to question our national shipbuilding ferry strategy and public procurement. Pity the poor islanders and taxpayers who have to put up with the glaring incompetence of the CalMac/CMAL/Government Cabal.

Ian McNair, Cellardyke.

IT was in September last year that you first broke the news of the potential problems at Fergusons shipyard. Since then we have witnessed a litany of claim and counter-claim culminating in the nationalisation of the yard, a financial bloody nose for Jim McCall, a delay of possibly four years before the ships enter service and last but certainly not least a cost to the taxpayer which may be as high as £200m.

The detailed report by the new management is the harshest I have ever read in the course of years in an industry which was constantly contracting and changing from the time John Rannie was photographed coming off the plane from Sweden with the contract for the Svenska Lloyd MS Kungsholm that was to occupy the berth until the QE2 was to be built.

At the time you kindly published a letter in which I suggested that the possible cost would be far more than the Prestwick loss. No doubt there will be those who scoff at £200 million. I quote this figure from another source whose knowledge and expertise is beyond peer in those matters.

No doubt the experts will continue to squabble. No chance of political heads rolling, but we will be assured lessons will of course be learnt. Perhaps hull 802 should be placed next to the life-size model of the Comet with the caption "the Alpha and Omega of the shipbuilding industry on the Clyde. RIP".

Robin Johnston, Newton Mearns.

