IF you see it, you won’t forget it. The moments that stick in my mind are the death of the young soldier – “tell my mother I wasn’t scared” – and the journey across the landscape of war: twisted machinery, twisted bodies, birds pecking at flesh, sun shining on bone. Sam Mendes’s film 1917 may be one of the finest war movies ever made.

It is also an anti-war movie – of course it is; all war films are. I spoke to the movie’s writer recently, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who’s from Glasgow, and she said there was one idea in her head above all others when she was writing the script: war is never justified. And we surely know what she means: look at a book, or a memorial, or a graveyard, or a war film. They all say the same thing: don’t do it.

So why do we? Krysty’s movie, which was partly filmed in Govan, explores that question through the men in the story: they didn’t care about the Kaiser or the King, not really; they cared about their relatives and their friends, and fought for them.

The film also moves beyond a lot of the First World War clichés you often see in war movies and explores what happened out of the trenches: the war underground, for instance, as well as the war in the air. And remember this: the Second World War wasn’t the first conflict in which civilians were targeted. There were air raids during the First World War, and attacks by German warships on British coastal towns. Civilians died.

The release of the film has also come at an important time for Britain as it is now. This week, the chief of the defence staff, General Sir Nick Carter, summoned the heads of the army, the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy to an urgent meeting to discuss a gap in next year’s defence budget. One estimate is that the military will be £1billion short of what it needs in the next financial year. One billion pounds.

Some of this shortfall is because of what the military has had to take on in recent years, particularly the new fleet of Astute-class submarines, and the armed forces will be expected to tackle some of it by being more efficient with the cash they already have, which is fair enough.

However, there’s a limit to how low we can go and many in the armed forces feel we’re already past that point. They expect there will have to be cuts in day-to-day deployments and training, particularly in the army, and it could mean gaps in the armed force’s operational readiness and overall capability.

The question is: can we live with these gaps? Nearly ten years ago, I visited the aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal when she was being taken out of service. It was a mournful and emotional time – many of the crew felt like their home was being taken away – but what really disturbed me was a conversation I had with one of the senior officers. We knew at the time that it would take a decade for Ark Royal’s replacement, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to be ready, so I asked the officer: is this a good time for a foreign leader with his eyes on British territory to strike? “I would suggest it might be an opportunity,” he said.

Ten years on, and with HMS Queen Elizabeth nearly ready for service, you might say the officer has been proved wrong. There hasn’t been an attack on British territory. We got through the last ten years just fine, and maybe we can, and should, live with gaps in our defences, particularly when there is so much else that our money could be spent on. But the nation’s defence always has to be built on could-haves and might-haves. Sometimes they don’t happen; sometimes they do; the point is you have to be ready both times, with the hope you won’t be needed.

This, I think, is the lesson from 1917 and 2019: we have to be prepared for the might-haves and deal with the realities. There are some who have said that Britain could have, and should have, stayed out of the First World War and allowed Germany to take over Europe – after all, maybe refusing to join the conflict could have prevented the Second World War.

But what were we supposed to do in 1914? A victory for a country led by a man, the Kaiser, who believed his nation was destined to become the world’s greatest superpower, would have been a disaster for mainland Europe, and us, and perhaps war would have then happened anyway.

None of this changes the message from the film 1917, and the books, and the memorials, and the graveyards: don’t do it. But the other message from the year 1917, and 2019, is: be ready for when we have to do it anyway.

That is not a concession to militarism, or nationalism, it is surely just an acceptance of the world as it is. Mourn the loss of life. Mark the victory, or the defeat. Hope for change and that war will never happen again. And prepare for when it might.