A “trailblazing” former Glasgow councillor thought to be the first Muslim in the UK to hold an elected position has died at the age of 93.

Pakistani-Scottish politician Bashir Maan was first elected to represent the city in 1970 for the former Kingston ward after first arriving in the country almost 20 years earlier.

READ MORE: Bashir Maan on the violence of Partition and how he made his life in Glasgow

A long-standing Labour member, Mr Maan split from the party over their position on the Iraq war and was hailed as a champion of integrating Muslim life in Scotland.

However, he also courted controversy over his position on the teaching of gay sex education in schools and backed a drive to encourage Muslims to vote for candidates who were against same-sex marriage in the 2012 local government elections.

Sad to hear about passing of Bashir Maan, thought to be first Muslim in UK to be elected to office when he became a Glasgow Councillor in 1970.



We didn't always agree but he encouraged me & other Scots-Asians to play their part in Scottish civic life. A sad loss. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) December 20, 2019

A statement released by his family through the Muslim Council of Scotland read: “He was a giant of the community and we are touched by love shown for him. To us, he was just dad and grandad and we ask to be given time and space to mourn his loss.”

Several politicians also joined the tributes, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailing him as a “role model in the Muslim community.”

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon urges unity among parties on new independence referendum

She continued: “Above all he was a thoroughly decent man - although we were in different parties he was a source of good advice to me in my early days in politics. My condolences to his family.”

Justice minister Humza Yousaf added: “We didn't always agree but he encouraged me and other Scots-Asians to play their part in Scottish civic life. A sad loss.”